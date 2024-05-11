Faith goes to Jordan

Really really good. She is adapting well.

Started her off in a cage when we first came hoem and made sure she was all healed up from her surgery and she is. Just took her for vax this past weekend.

leave the cage door ipen now so she can come out or if she chooses to go back in

"She does both," Faith said. " I feel like she's really adapting really well."

I have three small-breed dogs and a couple of other cats that are all from the rescue.

They're all getting along "just fine."

"My pets at home are very used to fosters. They're really used to different animals coming in and out," she said.

Jordan didn't have any trouble with my other cats. She definitely - dogs were a new experience for her. It took her probably about a month to get used to my dogs. She's just now getting to the point where she's comfortable going on the floor when they're [dogs] are on the floor

"You have to give any pet time to adjust. A lot of people don't understand that when rescuing an animal," she said.

People tend to panic after the first day if the animal they rescue doesn't get along with their other pet.

"You have to give it time - give it time to adjust."

She's only about a year

Personality?

She is so friendly. Even when we were in Jordan, she lived just in front of the hotel. I sat down on the ground in front of our hotel and she came and she just sat on my lap and just sat there.

She's still the same now that we're back. She wants me to come and hold her. She talks a lot, she purrs, she wants to cuddle with you. She's like the best cat in the world.

What brought you to Jordan?

It was on Margaret's bucket list. She has some places in her lifetime she wants to travel to and Jordan was on her list. We just planned a vacation, we used a travel company called G Adventures. It's a tour group and they take you around to different places when you're there. We arrived in Jordan at this hotel where Jordan the cat was in front. We saw her there, then we left because we had our whole week-long tour to go to. We came back to the same hotel to end the tour and she was still there.

There's a lot of stray cats in Jordan. What made her unique was that, I could tell that, without some sort of intervention, this cat was going to die. She had blood coming out of her vagina which was the most concerning. Apiomytra (uterus becomes infected) if not removed, the uterus can explode and the cat dies.

"I knew that, after we left, she would die in a matter of days,"

Faith was familiar with this injury due to her work in rescue

office hours for Jordanian vets was 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

it was 9 p.m. when we arrived to the hotel, the vet was still open

the office that we went, of coruse we didn't speak the language so there's that comm barrier, i guess you'd call them an intern who was working there. he spoke perfect english and was talking about getting his license in the US and moving here to practice. It was very easy to communicate with them.

I did have a little trouble at the airport.

We were on Turkish Airlines. I called them the day before to arrange for the cat to come and the man I spoke with on the phone told me that I could just go to the airport and get a ticket for the cat when I arrived. I Did that; when I got there, they told me it had to be arranged 48 hours in advance.

What to do?

I'm here and I have this cat in this carrier and I can't just set it down in the airport and leave her there.

I went across to the Royal Jordanian airline. I explained the situation and they had no trouble at all.

I had to purchase tickets then for all of us on the other airlines. Turkish Airlines, we did file a claim for reimbursement for the unused tickets and we won the claim. They're going to be refunding me.

It was about $300 for the cat's airfare. She did have to ride in the cargo; the entire 12-hour flight, i'm on pins and needles worried if she's OK.

Then when we arrived in Chicago, of course I'm running to go pick her up and they told me she was going to be coming down this elevator. So I'm pacing back and forth by this elevator hoping that she's alright. It took maybe 10 or 15 minutes. Then I heard the meowing coming down the stairs and "thank goodness there she is"

"I still can't believe I came back with a cat," "We're animal rescuers, it's what we do. If it had not been a life-threatening condition, I would've just left [her]."

I didn't intend to bring her back with me, i asked the vet about local rescues. they said no.

cost of surgeries? how many surgeries?

- there were two surgeries and both were done together

- the one surgery was to remove the infected uterus and the other was to amputate her tail (her tail had a humungous crust that was encasing the last 3 inches of it gangrens)

- then she had to be on antibiotics "but now she's perfect"

- cost, in J money converting to USD, was about $700 (she got bloodwork, two surgeries, antibiotics)

They said they would keep her at the office and, when she's healed, they'll put her back outside. Or, they said they will put her up for adoption, but you have to pay the daily boarding fee until she gets adopted.

This would've been about $10 per day (USD).

"I wouldn't mind paying that for a short time, but nobody could predict how long I'd be doing that."

"So after that I was like, 'We'll I guess we're bringing this cat home with us.'"

"Yesterday she went and visited my vet here and she's all healed up and got her vaccines and she's good to go"

how long with icare?

I have been working with ICARe since 2009. Everybody at ICARe is a volunteer (not even president gets paid); I would say I have moved up in the ranks. From just a person who volunteered very minimally to now the VP of the org "I still do all the hard labor - scooping the litter boxes and cleaning the messes. But I do other things - I can approve adoptions, answer emails and phone calls and take animals to appointments"

always been an animal lover "but since working with ICARe, I feel like I've become more educated"

Watseka resident -- orginally from Valpo, grew up there and moved to the Kankakee area to go college at ONU and got education degree

after I graduated ONU, I moved to Watseka because of a cheaper cost of living

Paid job - a special education teacher in Clifton for 18 years

my family all live back in Valpo

"We never have enough volunteers. If anybody would like to help cleaning, or fostering, to give us a ring."

Out of the 72, we only have 15 left that need spay and neuter (hoarding cats)

packed a little bag of cat food (knew about the stray cats) so we would have something to give them

"I gave every cat I saw a little bit of kibble"

"When you see one you know isn't going to live unless you do something, you have to do something."

<strong>FROM EMAIL</strong>

Margaret Fox and myself (Faith Stackert) just got back from a weeks long tour of the country of Jordan. Margaret is our president and I am the Vice President. While we were there, we had an amazing rescue story occur. Some have suggested that our story be shared far and wide which is why I thought I'd email it to you to see if the paper would be interested in doing a story?

Here's a copy of the post I did on Facebook:

Tonight Margaret Fox and I just got back from our spring break trip to Jordan! And boy did we bring back quite the souvenir! Let me tell you the story. Hang on, it's a long one!

WhEn we first arrived in Jordan we noticed a sweet kitty outside our hotel. No big deal, there were TONS of cats there. I actually brought dry cat food with me in my suitcase so I could feed all of them that I saw. But this one had an injured tail. We did try and call a vet for her but by the time we found one she had wandered off and our tour was leaving.

Fast forward one week to the end of our trip. We returned to the same hotel. And the cat was there! She still had the injured tail but we noticed she was also bleeding pretty heavily from her vagina. We both had a feeling that was probably a very bad thing. With the help of our tour guide, we found an open vet and took an Uber to get her there. Sure enough, she had a gangreneous tail which needed amputation but the more critical thing was she also had a Pyometra (uterus filled with puss) which would have quickly killed her without immediate surgery. So, we agreed to get the surgery done to save her life!

What to do with her after that?? We asked the vet if they knew any local rescues in Amman, Jordan that may take her. They did not. Their solutions? 1. They'd hang on to her until she was healed and then just put her back out on the street. No way was I agreeing to that. 2. I could leave her there and they'd put her up for adoption through their clinic but I'd have to pay a daily boarding fee for her until she was adopted and the length of time I'd be doing that was unknown. So, we decided the only thing to do was bring her home with us to the USA!

The day after surgery our flight was scheduled to leave. The vet made up her travel papers she'd need for us. However, the airline we were booked on refused to allow her on the flight. Not in the cabin or cargo either! No way was I leaving her there. So, only thing to do? Switch airlines! At the last minute at the airport I found a different airline who had a direct flight to Chicago Ohare and had no issues with allowing her to come! She had to go in the cargo but she could come!! Let me tell you, although we were happy with that it was the most nerve racking 12 hours of my life. I was worried about her the entire time!! Everyone from the airline assured me she'd be just fine but I've heard the horror stories so of course I imagined every possible bad scenario. But.....in the end everyone was right and she was just fine!

I thought when I got to the USA and had to take her through customs I'd have another problem. But that part was actually the easiest! The person at customs simply asked me if I had a rabies certificate. I told him yes and he didn't even want to see it and just let me right through!

So, the kitty now appropriately named Jordan is set up comfortably in a cage at my house where she'll stay for the next two weeks taking antibiotics until she's all healed from surgery. After that, either Margaret or I will be keeping her after all we went through! We haven't decided who yet but no way we could adopt her out!