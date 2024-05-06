Action continues at Kankakee County Speedway

After a rain out April 26, the 2024 season resumed Friday night, with eight feature races across seven divisions, highlighted by the Jody Gordan Memorial DIRTcar Sports Compact Special.

Danny White held off Greg Marlow and Evan Eckhoff to win the main event of the night, with Dale Kohler winning an additional sports compact feature. Chase Osterhoff claimed victory in the pro late models feature. Mike McKinney took the checkered flag in the UMP modifieds feature race.

Braiden Keller picked up a win in the stock car feature and Mark Rhoades won the pro modifieds feature. Trevor Bitterling won this week’s factory stock race, and Phil Bloch took home first place in the Crown Victorias feature.

The season continues Friday with Midgets and Sprint Cars. Pits open at 4 p.m., followed by the grandstands opening at 5:30 p.m., hot-lap qualifying at 6:15 p.m. with racing to follow. General admission adult tickets cost $15 (free for kids 11 and younger). Pit passes also are available: free for kids 4 and younger, $15 for kids 5-10 and $35 for adults.

For more information, go to kankakeecountyspeedway.com or the track’s Facebook page, Kankakee County Speedway.