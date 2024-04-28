ROUNDUP: Kankakee girls track and field wins 46th annual Urbana track meet

(Friday) GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

46th Annual Urbana Meet

Kankakee placed first out of 14 teams with 131.5 team points. Bradley-Bourbonnais finished tied for sixth with Bloomington with 40 team points.

Naomi Bey-Osborne swept the 100-meter (12.46 s), 200-meter (25.31 s) and 400-meter (56.42 s) dashes to lead the Kays with three individual wins. Nikkel Johnson added victories in shot put (11.16 m) and discus (31.19 m). Na’Kyrah Cooks contributed a win in the long jump (5.49 m) and Aniya Lewis finished first in the high jump (1.47 m). DaMariana Tooles, Trinity Noble, Lewis and Bey-Osborne claimed first overall in the 4-by-100-meter relay (48.25 s) race. Taniya Munson, Lewis, Noble and Tooles also chipped in a victory in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:43.68). Bey-Osborne’s 400-meter dash also set a new meet record that was previously held by Bloomington’s Kylie Welch in 2016.

Ki’Nya Felton earned second place in discus (30.70 m) to pace the Boilermakers with their best individual placement. Madeline Mellin also earned a second-place finish in the 1600-meter (5:21.66).

SOFTBALL

Bismarck-Henning 12, Milford-Cissna Park 1 (5 Innings)

Abby Storm and Addison Lucht each had one single apiece to collectively pace the Bearcats.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kankakee 2, Beecher 1

No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Gracie Durante scored the Bobcats’ lone goal off an assist by Zamara Killis.

(Saturday) BASEBALL

Beecher 13, Crossroads Christian 4

Nate Diachenko finished perfect, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored to lead the Bobcats at the plate. A.J. Snell collected three hits, one RBI and three runs scored. Chase Maher totaled three hits, one RBI and one run scored. Trevor Stout claimed the win, allowing four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts over four innings of work.

Beecher 11, Crossroads Christian 9

Chase Maher went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Bobcats with the sticks. Nate Diachenko added two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. A.J. Snell had two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored. Quinton Allen picked up the win, giving up three runs on three hits with three strikeouts over two innings of work.

SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais Invite

Manteno 5, Neuqua Valley 3

Alyssa Dralle led the Panthers with a triple, one RBI and one run scored. Kenzie Hespen contributed two singles and one run scored. Jaz Manau had a single and one RBI. Ava Peterson tossed seven innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits with nine strikeouts to pick up the win.

Manteno 2, Plainfield North 0

Alyssa Dralle surrendered three hits and zero runs with nine strikeouts to earn the win and lead the Panthers. Jaz Manau recorded a pair of hits and one run scored. Alyssa Singleton had one hit and one run scored. Sophie Peterson chipped in one RBI.

Wilmington 20, Rich Township 0 (4 Innings)

Molly Southall smacked two homers and totaled seven RBIs to lead the Wildcats. Keeley Walsh went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Nina Egizio barreled two doubles to help total three RBIs and two runs scored. Aly Allgood fired a 1-hitter with five strikeouts to claim the win over three innings.