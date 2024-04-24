BRADLEY —

The Bradley Sports Complex is to be a 12-diamond youth baseball and softball showpiece facility targeting travel teams from across the Midwest and perhaps nationally.

Eyed to bring in as many as 3,000 visitors on spring and summer weekends, the hope is traveling players and families will not only make the green grass fields of Bradley a sports destination, but area lodging and shopping as well.

The hope is this $45-million development on 126 acres, which was farm acreage as recently as 2023, will become a regional economic engine.

The site located immediately east of the Walmart Supercenter in the Bradley Commons Shopping Center, will be filled with the sounds of aluminum bats smacking pitches and fans screaming with excitement.

The village board has already kick-started development in recent weeks as the purchases have been made on prebuild horse barn-style buildings to serve as dining and refreshments space for children and adults, as well as offering indoor areas to view game action.

The buildings will also offer space for field maintenance equipment, office and product storage.