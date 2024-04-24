BASKETBALL: Nine area coaches earn IBCA Coach of the Year recognition

With the winter season fully giving way to spring sports, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association officially concluded its postseason recognition Tuesday, announcing this year’s IBCA Coach of the Year winners.

Locally, nine coaches were among the winners from the college, high school and junior high levels.

Olivet’s Nick Birkey was one of two NAIA men’s basketball coaches to earn the award, along with former University of Illinois star and current Roosevelt coach Dee Brown.

Birkey’s honor is his sixth straight, leading the Tigers to a 22-9 record this season. On the court, the Tigers were led by two-time Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year and NAIA second-team All-American Tyler Schmidt, who led the conference with 23.9 points and 5.5 assists per game.

At the high school level, a trio of boys and girls coaches apiece were named Coach of the Year out of District 9, and two more coaches on the girls side were honored out of District 13. On the boys side, Kankakee’s Chris Pickett won his ninth Coach of the Year award, his fifth at Kankakee, joined by a pair of coaches who also led their programs to historic successes this season, Beecher’s Tyler Shireman and Manteno’s Zack Myers.

Pickett and the Kays went 27-5, tying the 2019-20 team for most wins in a single season. They won their 18th regional in program history, including their fourth IHSA Class 3A Regional since Pickett took over in 2017.

Shireman helped the Bobcats win their first-ever Class 2A sectional championship and second-ever regional, snapping a 17-year regional drought. They had a school-record 30-0 regular season, the only IHSA boys team to complete an undefeated regular season this year. They also three-peated as River Valley Conference champions, including back-to-back undefeated RVC campaigns.

Myers and Manteno also made school history, going a program-best 27-5. They snapped a lengthy regional drought, hoisting their first Class 2A plaque in 18 years. The Panthers also won their first-ever Kankakee Holiday Tournament and first Illinois Central Eight Conference title in the conference’s five-year history, their first outright conference title of any kind since winning the RVC 30 years ago.

On the girls side, Kankakee made it a boys and girls sweep with Kurt Weigt earning the designation. The Kays continued their successes under Weigt since he took over in 2020, as their 22-10 record was their first 20-win season during his tenure. They won the Southland Athletic Conference and repeated as Class 3A Regional champions.

Peotone’s Steve Strough won his third award in a row after the Blue Devils made their own bit of school history, winning the program’s first sectional ever in Class 2A and fifth regional since Strough took over in 2008, compiling a 27-5 record. They went 13-1 in the ICE, splitting the conference crown with Coal City, earning at least a share of the conference title for the third time in as many years.

Coalers head coach Brad Schmitt also earned the award after the Coalers went 22-4. Their 13-1 ICE record gave them a split of the conference, their first conference title since they won the Interstate 8 Conference a decade ago, also under Schmitt.

A third Class 2A girls coach from the area was honored, as Watseka coach Barry Bauer earned his 13th Coach of the Year award. The Warriors went 27-5 this season, their third straight season of at least 25 wins, and also made it three straight Class 2A regional titles.

Joining Bauer out of District 13 is Cissna Park’s Anthony Videka, who has won the award at the high school and junior high levels. He helped the Timberwolves win their first Class 1A Sectional in a decade and back-to-back regionals, finishing with a 27-8 record that gave them three straight seasons of at least 26 wins.

At the junior high level, Manteno eighth-grade boys coach Sean McNamara earned the award. He helped lead the team to the IESA Class 8-3A State Finals and 21-6 record. On the girls side, Beecher eighth-grade coach Kayla Hise also was named Coach of the Year after leading the team to a 19-6 record and Class 8-3A State Finals trip.