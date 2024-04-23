Classic Cinemas CEO Johnson earns national honor

While usually working behind the scenes, Chris Johnson recently was the star of the show.

The National Association of Theatre Owners honored Chris Johnson, CEO of Classic Cinemas, with the 2024 NATO Marquee Award during the recent CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Two of the movie theaters run by Classic Cinemas are in Kankakee — the Paramount and Meadowview.

The NATO Marquee Award is one of the highest honors in the cinema industry, recognizing individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation and dedication to the advancement of the motion picture exhibition industry.

“We are thrilled to see Chris receive this well-deserved recognition for his relentless contributions to bettering the cinema experience,” said Jim Toth, director of marketing at Classic Cinemas.

“His passion for film, commitment to every guest’s experience, and visionary leadership have been driving forces behind Classic Cinemas’ success. This award is a testament to his dedication to our guests.”

