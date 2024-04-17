PRINT ONLY DQ dream comes true for Hasik

Frank Hasik IV remembers his first job with Dairy Queen.

He was 15. He was assigned the task of wiping down the outside tables and chairs at the Bourbonnais DQ. He also was asked to clean the building’s windows and, perhaps the worst job, scrape off discarded chewing gum stuck to the concrete.

Fast forward 20 years and more than a few other job duties from a variety of organizations, Hasik is living his dream.

Hasik, the operations manager for Kankakee Environmental Services Utilities/Public Works Department, is now the owner-operator of the Clifton Dairy Queen franchise.

He took ownership Dec. 1, 2023, of the 800-square-foot location inside the Circle K station, 1035 E. 2900N Road, Clifton. The property is located immediately west of Interstate 57’s 297 interchange.

Hasik acquired the property from longtime DQ employee and owner Chris Boudreau, of Bourbonnais. He will keep his day job working for the city of Kankakee.

Hasik had a little more DQ experience than just the first job of keeping the Bourbonnais location’s exterior tidy. He worked his way inside and served ice cream treats.

He eventually moved into DQ management. He was a three-year manager of the East Maple Street DQ in Kankakee from 2007-10.

“It was a crazy three years,” he said, regarding juggling DQ management and school.

A 2006 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, he moved onto Kankakee Community College where he gained an associates degree to be a paramedic. In 2011, he graduated from the University of Illinois.

He served on the New Lenox Fire Protection District for seven years and has been with the Kankakee Township Fire Protection District for 19 years, the past nine years as its chief.

He has been with ESU/Public Works for seven years.

Opened in 1997, the Clifton DQ had been owned by Boudreau, who has been involved with DQ for some 50 years.

“Ownership was always a goal. I always talk to people about my Dairy Queen days, and I would always say I would eventually own a DQ,” Hasik said.

DQs are not just handed to someone with the financial resources. Potential owners go through an in-depth screening and testing program.

“I always asked Chris if he was ready to sell.”

The two bumped into one another early last year. Boudreau noted the time had come, and he was ready to step away. He wanted to know if Hasik was still interested. He was.

Discussions began in late-June 2023. He officially took ownership Dec. 1.

The Clifton DQ not only serves ice cream treats but burgers, hot dogs, mac and cheese bites and the wildly popular chicken tenders, among other dining options.

Hasik, of course, only can work evening shifts. He has a staff of 18, and while he already is trained in serving the ice cream selections, he is learning how to prepare and serve burgers, tenders and fries.

The location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during the winter season. It is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in the warm-weather months.

Starting in a small community such as Clifton, Hasik said, will help get his feet on the ground. He does not plan to just leave his footprints in Clifton — he envisions owning other DQs.

“I don’t want to own just one. I would love to own as many as I can.”

He and wife, Kennedy, believe 1-year-old son, Mavrik, one day will be satisfying soft-serve orders. That learning curve likely will not begin for at least a few years, however.

“It will definitely be his job,” Hasik cracked.

“This is a dream come true. I could not be happier with where my life is right now. I’m living out my dream.”

With all this taking place, Hasik was asked what ice cream treat tops his list. He doesn’t hesitate.

“I’m a small twist, crunch cone guy.”