Pa-Chan-Ga opens third location

Chebanse recently welcomed the addition of a Mexican restaurant.

The new restaurant, Pa-Chan-Ga, at 510 S. Oak St., was previously the location of First Stop Bar and Grill.

The restaurant already might be familiar to some, as they have two other Pa-Chan-Ga restaurant locations in Kankakee and Beecher.

Ramon Diaz, co-owner of Pa-Chan-Ga, said the menu is the same as it is at the other two locations. There was a soft opening earlier this year.

At a later date, he said the restaurant will start adding specials to the menu. Prices at the restaurant will remain the same as they are at the other two Pachangas.

The menu features foods such as chimichangas, enchiladas, fajitas, tacos and more. There are also a lot of appetizers and a variety of drinks to choose from, such as margaritas.

“Everything is pretty much done,” Diaz said just ahead of the restaurant’s opening. “The building was new, and there weren’t a lot of renovations to make.”

The inside of the restaurant was painted and just needed some rearranging inside.

Pa-Chan-Ga is open six days per week. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. On weekends, hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.