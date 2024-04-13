PRINT ONLY superintendents

Two longtime local school superintendents will retire after the current school year — Kankakee School District 111’s Genevra Walters and Bradley Elementary School District 61’s Scott Goselin.

Walters and Goselin have been in their roles for 10 and 19 years, respectively.

Both Kankakee and Bradley school boards hired consulting search firm School Exec Connect, and both districts attracted over 30 applicants each.

The firm was hired in May 2023 for Kankakee and in August 2023 for Bradley.

Bradley was first to hire a candidate.

On Dec. 14, 2023, the Bradley Elementary School Board approved a three-year contract with Chris Hammond, of Bourbonnais. He will earn a first-year salary of $160,000.

Hammond has been chief school business official of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 for 12 years and worked at the high school 24 years.

A former science teacher, Hammond said he’s looking forward to working more directly with students in his new role.

“I’m really looking forward to making a difference and an impact in a different way,” he said.

On Dec. 13, 2023, <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/kankakee-school-board-narrowing-down-superintendent-finalists/article_0787e7ca-9a07-11ee-aaa3-43ee7ab703bd.html" target="_blank">the Kankakee School Board interviewed three finalists</a>.

On Jan. 8, the excitement was palpable when the hire of Teresa Lance as Kankakee School District 111’s next superintendent was announced, answering the long-anticipated question of who would fill the shoes of outgoing superintendent Genevra Walters.

Lance inspired standing ovations from audience members in the Kankakee High School auditorium — once after the Kankakee School Board unanimously approved her appointment and again after she introduced herself to the community.

“I don’t take this lightly,” Lance said, noting she was feeling a range of emotions and would try not to cry. “This is a huge responsibility. … It’s a huge undertaking to carry a district on your shoulders, so Dr. Walters, I applaud you.”

Lance will begin July 1.

In mid-January, the board approved a four-year contract with Lance, including a starting salary of $225,000.

Annual raises will be 2% to 5% above the previous year’s base salary, with increases to be determined at the board’s discretion.

The contract extends from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2028.