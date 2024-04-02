Kids' Fishing Day set for Saturday, first day of trout season

Coinciding with the start of trout fishing season, the Spring 2024 Kids’ Fishing Day kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Bird Park Quarry, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee.

Running until noon, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has stocked the quarry with trout in preparation for the spring season opening the first Saturday in April, and kids get the first chance to have some fun.

The Bird Park Quarry will be open to kids only (age 16 and younger) on opening day.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association members will be on hand to help out even the most inexperienced beginners. Members will have fishing poles, tackle, and bait for any kid who needs it. Additionally, they will have donuts and hot chocolate.

<strong>REEL JUSTICE</strong>

In an effort to expand its Reel Justice Fishing Club, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office has enlisted the help of the NIAA. The two organizations will partner on all future outings to ensure the growth and quality of both clubs.

Reel Justice started in 2021 as the brainchild of Miles Maiden, a community outreach specialist who was then working for the State’s Attorney’s Community Division. What started as the goal of a single outing has turned into a full 10-session summer program.

When Maiden enlisted in the United States Navy in late 2022 to serve his country, his father, Adrian Maiden, a veteran of the United States Army, stepped forward to continue Reel Justice alongside local angler Bill Terrill, also an United States Army Veteran.

As attendance has grown, so has the need for experienced anglers to teach the sport to newcomers. At times, 100 or more youth and adults are in attendance, of all different skill levels from first-time angler to experienced. The club meets at 10 locations across Kankakee County, and it has been given special access to private ponds that the general public may not have access to.

One such location was the property of Ken Munjoy, president of the NIAA, who allowed use of his private pond for the program. That connection sparked discussions about joining efforts between the two clubs.

“The Northern Illinois Anglers Association’s mission is to pass along the art, science, and love of fishing to future generations and to preserve the naturals resources that make this possible,” Munjoy said in a news release. “The opportunity to partner with Reel Justice is a perfect fit for the NIAA.”

Reel Justice outings are free to attend, and all participants are provided with a fishing pole, bait and tackle to use during the outing. The club is supported by grants, donations of equipment and bait from local community members, Elliott’s Bait Shop in Kankakee, and the dedication of countless volunteers who show up at every outing to teach the sport.

State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said in a news release, “This partnership is a compliment to what Miles started a few years ago in an effort to encourage kids into the sport of fishing, a healthy and safe alternative to the streets.

“It advances public safety by not only keeping kids occupied in a positive activity, but also builds strong connections between the youth, their parent or mentor, and responsible adults in our community. Police, firefighters and conservation officers are also frequent volunteers at the outings. NIAA’s interest in supporting Reel Justice was a great surprise, we are thankful for their partnership.”

For more information on Reel Justice, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/fish" target="_blank">k3sao.com/fish</a> or the club’s Facebook page at “State’s Attorney’s Reel Justice Fishing Club.” For more information on NIAA, go to <a href="https://www.northernilanglersassoc.com" target="_blank">northernilanglersassoc.com</a>.

An early opportunity at select trout sites — the spring catch-and-release fishing season — opened March 23. No trout may be kept during the catch-and-release period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season beginning Saturday. The daily harvest limit for each angler is five trout.

The Illinois Catchable Trout Program receives funding support by those who use the program through the sale of inland trout stamps. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the spring season. An additional 80,000 trout will be stocked for the fall trout season, which begins in October.

For the 2024 spring trout season, no trout may be taken from any stocked sites before 5 a.m. Saturday. Anyone attempting to harvest trout before the legal harvest season opening will be issued citations.

For information about all site regulations, anglers should contact individual sites that will be stocked with catchable-size trout. Not all sites are open for trout catch-and-release season and not all sites open at 5 a.m. opening day.

The spring trout season offers opportunities for families to get outdoors and enjoy fishing. Resources are available for taking youth fishing. All anglers, including those who intend to release fish caught before Saturday, must have a fishing license and an inland trout stamp unless they are younger than 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces.

<em>— Illinois Department</em>

<em>of Natural Resources</em>

• May 8 at Bourbonnais Municipal Pond; skills focus Cops ‘n Bobbers (all fish)

• May 22 at Bird Park Quarry; skills focus Special Needs Day (members volunteer)

• June 5 at Munjoy Ponds; skills focus Bass, Gills and Catfish (lures, live baits)

• June 19 at Azzarelli Pond; skills focus Live Baits and Top Lures

• July 2 at Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno; skills focus BB& and Fishing with Our Veterans

• July 10 at Turnberry Ponds; skills focus Bass, Gills and Carp (live bait and lures)

• July 24 at St. Anne Ponds; skills focus Crappie and Gills (live bait)

• Aug. 7 at Bonfield Ponds; skills focus Bass, Gills and Carp (live bait and lures)

• Aug. 14 at Bird Park Quarry; skills focus Ceremony and Cookout

Events run from 5-7:30 p.m. and are free to attend with poles, tackle and bait provided. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/fish" target="_blank">k3sao.com/fish</a>.