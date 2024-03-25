ROUNDUP: Central baseball powers past Watseka; Kankakee softball routes Crete-Monee

High school BASEBALL

Central 10, Watseka 7

Blake Chandler drove in four runs on a grand slam to help lead Central past Watseka. Gavin McKee went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Cameron Meents had two singles and two runs scored. Meents also tossed 4 and 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs (five earned) on four hits with five walks and eight strikeouts to help claim the win.

Aidan Morris totaled five RBIs off a single and a three-run homer to help pace the Warriors. Brayden Ketchum went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Lathan Westerfield had an RBI single.

Wilmington 14, Reed-Custer 1 (5 Innings)

Kyle Farell went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored to help lead the Wildcats. Reid Juster added a homerun, a drawn walk and three RBIs. Lucas Rink went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored. Rink also picked up the win on the mound, surrendering one unearned run on five hits with 11 strikeouts in five innings of work.

Cameron Smith and Collin Monroe each had two singles apiece to collectively pace the Comets’ offense. Brady Tyree had a single and a run scored.

Herscher 3, Streator 1

Nash Brubaker led Herscher with two singles, one double and one RBI. Gaige Brown finished with two singles and an RBI. Tanner Jones added a single and a run scored. Payten Young allowed one run on six hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings of work to earn the win.

G-SW 15, Grace Christian 0

Nathan Staes went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a stolen base to help lead the Panthers. Ayden Collom collected a double and two RBIs. Cale Halpin had two drawn walks, a single and two RBIs. Collom fired a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts in two innings to help claim the win.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

P-B-L 10, Milford 7

Caleb Clutteur went 2-for-5 with a three-run homerun to pace the Bearcats. Aiden Frerichs contributed a single, RBI and a run scored. Coy Lucht chipped in a single and an RBI.

High school SOFTBALL

Kankakee 17, Crete-Monee 5 (5 Innings)

Kaleah Jackson drove in six runs on four hits, including a two-run homerun to help lead the Kays’ offense. Kylie Glogowski collected an RBI single and a three-run homer. Lillian Landis went 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Glogowski picked up the win, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts in five innings of work.

Coal City 17, Joliet Central 3 (5 Innings)

Coal City collected 14 hits to help bypass Joliet Central. Makenzie Henline went 3-for-4 with one RBI and four runs scored to lead the Coalers at the plate. Makayla Henline added two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Abby Gagliardo collected two singles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Bri Combes struck out five, walked zero and surrendered three unearned runs on five hits in four innings to claim the win on the mound.

Milford 17, P-B-L 2 (4 Innings)

Sydney Seyfert went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Bearcats. Abby Storm totaled three hits, four RBIs and two runs scored. Addison Lucht had two hits, including a homerun to help totaled three RBIs and three runs scored. Kami Muehling picked up the win, allowing two runs on one hit with eight strikeouts and five walks in four innings of work.

Manteno 14, Peotone 0 (5 Innings)

Macy Iwanus led the Panthers with a triple, single, two RBIs and a run scored. Jazmine Manau went 2-for-3 with a triple, double, one RBI and two runs scored. Sophie Peterson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Ava Peterson earned the win, giving up one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts in five innings.

Jillian Roark barreled a single to help record the Blue Devils’ only hit on the evening.

Watseka 17, Central 5 (6 Innings)

Brianna Denault finished perfect, going 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Warriors. Taylor Chattic totaled three hits and two RBIs. Christa Holohan had two doubles and two RBIs. Sarah Parsons surrendered five runs (two earned) on three hits with three strikeouts in six innings of work.

Rayven Perkins paced the Comets with a double and a run scored. Sydney Jemar went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Ella Ponton chipped in a single and an RBI.

Prairie Central 17, Iroquois West 1 (4 Innings)

Cam Bork recorded a single and a run scored to pace the Raiders. Leah Honeycutt had two drawn walks.

GIRLS SOCCER

Beecher 3, Manteno 1

Grace Durante poured in two goals to help lead the Bobcats past Manteno. Ava Gator added one goal and one assist. Jade Howell grabbed 12 saves in net.

Emily Horath scored the Panthers lone goal. Ava Derrico grabbed seven saves.

Peotone 6, Joliet Catholic 1

Allie Werner recorded a hat trick to help lead the Blue Devils. Peyton Bisping and Addie Graffeo each contributed one goal and two assists. Madi Schroeder tallied one goal and one assist. Emma Iozzo chipped in one assist. Alexa Matichak hauled in seven saves.