Stats, scores and signing photo submissions

Area coaches are encouraged to send game scores, stats and results to sports@daily-journal.com no later than 8 a.m. the morning after their game or event.

In addition to final team scores, please include the top individual performers for your team and their stats.

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to send college signing photos to sports@daily-journal.com. Batches of signing photos will run intermittently, and the coach or athletic director who submits the photo will be notified before it running in the Daily Journal.

In addition to photos, please include the name and sport of your student-athlete, the name of the college they will be attending, and the names of any other people (and relation to the student-athlete) in the photo.

Area coaches are encouraged to send game scores, stats and results to sports@daily-journal.com no later than 8 a.m. the morning after their game or event.

In addition to final team scores, please include the top individual performers for your team and their stats.

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to send college signing photos to sports@daily-journal.com. Batches of signing photos will run intermittently, and the coach or athletic director who submits the photo will be notified before it running in the Daily Journal.

In addition to photos, please include the name and sport of your student-athlete, the name of the college they will be attending, and the names of any other people (and relation to the student-athlete) in the photo.