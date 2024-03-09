PRINT ONLY: Jimmy Smith LEAVE IN DRAFT

The Kankakee County area has seen great athletes. Some were born here. Others have passed through.

The area has been home to a World Series Most Valuable Player, a National Basketball Association champion and an Olympic miler.

And yet this man may have been the most-gifted athlete here ever. He wears an NFL alumni ring on the left pinky of a pair of strong hands.

His name is Jimmy Smith, a tailback from the now-forgotten Kankakee Westview High School, a faded name from the time more than 40 years ago when the public school district had two high schools.

Jimmy Smith was a Kayhawk. A blue-and-gold high school letter hangs on the wall of the church he pastors, We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee. The same walls include a rosary and a version of “The Last Supper” with Christ and the Apostles.

In 1979, the Chicago Sun-Times called Smith “perhaps the most exciting running back Illinois has produced since Red Grange.”

Ted Petersen, of Momence, who earned two Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers of the “Steel Curtain” era, says Smith “was the best football player, bar none, who has come out of Kankakee.”

Smith has had three lives; two more than most of us. As a youth and young man, he was an athlete of great promise, with seemingly limitless rewards ahead. As an adult, he was ravaged by drugs. As an older man, now 63, he has been redeemed by faith.

<strong>Nowhere to go but up</strong>

The common cliché is to say someone grew up poor, but didn’t know they were poor.

That wasn’t true in the Smith family. They were poor, and they knew it. Smith’s mom, Melba, was eventually the mother of eight. His mother had been abandoned as an infant. She was an early teen mother. Melba passed in 2019, dying of lung cancer.

Jimmy, second in the birth order, was born when his mom was only 13. As a child, his father was not in his life. He connected with dad, Moses Moore Duffy, as a teen.

“I loved my dad,” he said.

The Smith children, Jimmy explained, were helped by Thomas Branch and Marie Pankey. Branch was, Smith said, well known on the north side of Kankakee. He gambled and shared his winnings with his community. That link severed, when Branch, an unofficial granddad, passed when Smith was 14.

His mom and the family lived, he said, “in a shack” on Dearborn Avenue in Kankakee. Smith was a popular and outgoing student in high school, but, he says, he never brought anyone to his home because he was ashamed.

The Kankakee County Housing Authority deemed the Smith home “unfit for human habitation.” Local pharmacist Fred Jaffe made the contact that resulted in the Smiths moving to public housing on North Rosewood in Kankakee.

Smith once described Fred Jaffe, as a “friend, a brother and a father to me.”

Years later, when Smith turned pro, Jaffe would be his first agent.

Kankakee Coaches Joe Rockett and Bill Farley were also instrumental in Smith’s youth. They also were, he said, father figures.

Smith remembers Farley asking him what was wrong. There was, Smith said, “no food at home.” So the young man was driven over to Thrift-T-Mart and given groceries. Farley remembers that it could not have been more than a bag, because the coach then was just beginning his own career as a young teacher.

Smith was thankful, though, and also felt like a “big man,” he said, for bringing food home for his siblings.

He needed to stay in school because he was blessed with incredible football talent. He was muscular, 185-190 pounds, and fast. He was also gifted with good hands. He could catch a pass and was superb at running back punts and kickoffs.

“I knew I was good,” Smith said.

He would run on city streets in the rain to build toughness. A track, as well as a football, star he was twice the state high school champion at 220 yards.

Farley said Smith was so accomplished as a runner that his main role as a track coach was to give him the lane assignment.

“He was superior,” Farley said.

Farley explained that people didn’t realize how hard Jimmy worked as a youth. He would play in the sophomore football game on Friday nights, even though he was a freshman. Then on Saturday mornings he would play both offense and defense on the freshmen team.

“I didn’t know how to accept failure,” Smith said.

He describes himself as the fastest player on his teams. Jimmy knew he had talent and in a high school interview he was wise enough to say that football was “the only chance for me to get out of this environment.”

He got 250 scholarship offers.

A great running back, he wound up, of all places, at Purdue.

Purdue coach Jim Young called Smith the best running back he had ever recruited. He would play as a freshman, the first true freshman to start at Purdue in 27 years, he remembers. In his first game, against Wisconsin, he scored one touchdown and set up a second with a long kickoff return.

In November of 1980, his sophomore season, he was named Midwest Player of the Week for scoring four touchdowns against Northwestern. He scored 18 touchdowns overall in his sophomore and junior seasons. He led the Boilermakers in rushing in those years and rose to second team Big Ten.

<strong>The unfulfilled promise</strong>

He had moments then when he was the star everyone expected. He had moments when he appeared to be overlooked.

Jimmy Smith was taken in the NFL draft. At the combine, a series of tryouts where potential players face a variety of physical challenges, Smith logged the fastest time, 4.3 seconds, in the 40-yard dash. He was picked 102nd and was the 10th running back selected.

He would have gone a lot higher, he said, if he had been able to stay at Purdue with the advantage of Big Ten history and media coverage. Due to academic difficulties, he transferred to Elon University in North Carolina for his senior season.

Still, he made the roster of the Washington Redskins, now renamed as the Commanders. He had 12 carries for 64 yards and caught two passes against the Denver Broncos. He ran 101 yards with a kickoff for a touchdown against the powerful Raiders.

He moved from team to team. At times Smith was a Seahawk, then a Packer, and then a Raider.

In a 1991 Journal interview he said the failure to get as much playing time as he hoped or to do as well as he envisioned left him depressed. Whatever he was paid was spent. There were no savings from football.

His was a career of “what ifs?” At all levels, he had talent, but never quite the opportunity once he left Kankakee.

<strong>The descent</strong>

“I never thought I would love anything more than football,” Smith said.

But drugs gripped him. It started when he was 25 and playing in Los Angeles. He was young, in a big city and had money. Notably, there was cocaine, but also meth, alcohol, marijuana and later, even heroin.

The drugs sapped away his desire to practice and workout.

“I could have been great, but I medicated my talent away,” Smith said.

His marriage had also dissolved. He realizes now that at 18 he was not ready to be a husband. He would ultimately be married three times.

The nadir came one night in the Twin Cities in the summer of 1991. He was hauled into the home of a drug dealer. Smith owed money and was severely beaten.

A black plastic bag was pulled over his head. Kicked and punched and stabbed, he survived because he was able to scrape a hole in the plastic, using the rough surface of the basement floor. Smith curled into the fetal position.

“Is he dead yet?” he remembers one of his torturers asking.

Smith prayed: “Jesus, don’t let me die like this.”

Then he says he heard the voice of Jesus: “Father, spare this one. I can use this one.”

At the moment when Jimmy Smith might have passed from the world, the Minneapolis Police raided the drug house. “Boom. Boom. Boom,” as the battering ram broke down the door.

The cops put ice in his mouth. He was placed on a gurney and visualized himself floating into the sky. He thought he was in a helicopter. Eventually he learned he had been in an ambulance.

He woke up three days later. His life had been spared. Emergency surgery played a role. That hole in the bag that might have smothered him was critical. His past physical condition helped. His tucked-in fetal position slowed the flow of blood. Doctors told him he had been 15 minutes away from bleeding out.

Maybe it was luck. Maybe it was the Lord.

If the police had chosen any other night for their raid, Smith would be dead today.

By age 38, he explained, he had a record of three felonies in Minnesota. He forged checks to get money for drugs. He hustled on the street. His last conviction was the result of a sting. For $5, a single Abraham Lincoln, he gave a tip to an undercover cop who was asking for a prostitute.

“I got to change,” he told himself.

<strong>Fast forward</strong>

Real change started in 2009.

During a Thanksgiving visit to Kankakee, he crossed paths with the L’SOM ministry. They had a bed and room for him at their center, “when he was ready.”

It wasn’t easy to come back to Kankakee.

“I was embarrassed and ashamed,” he said.

He felt like a “dog with its tail between his legs.” They sent a bus ticket from Minneapolis to Kankakee to him. He acknowledged that was a risk. The old Jimmy Smith might have turned it into cash for dope.

“I had messed up everything,” he said. “God had spared me. Why had He saved me?”

His brother Thomas Smith Jr. played a positive role, “pouring” into Jimmy that he had unfinished business in Kankakee.

“He predicted I would teach God’s word,” Jimmy said.

Thomas died in 2017. Jimmy has his brother’s minister’s robe.

The new Jimmy Smith came home on March 8, 2009. He took up simple jobs to earn his keep at the ministry. The arms and legs once used to evade tacklers now shoveled snow.

Jimmy Smith has been clean for 15 years now.

<strong>Amazing Grace</strong>

Ed Kannapel was a Vietnam veteran with three Purple Hearts who was the founder and the moving spirit behind the Gift of God Street Church in Kankakee. Kannapel died from cancer on July 10, 2021.

Before he passed, Smith visited Kannapel in hospice care.

“Jimmy, I’m dying,” Kannapel told him, according to Smith’s account. “I need your help.”

The Lord, Smith says Kannapel told him, wanted him (Smith) to minister to the “homeless, helpless and hopeless” in Kankakee County.

“I’ve been all three,” Smith said.

These days, Smith ministers at the nondenominational We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, now in its third year. The colorful building, across the street from the Shapiro Developmental Center, is a Kankakee landmark, known for years as the longstanding Homestead Restaurant.

Smith closed on the structure on Nov. 5, 2020.

Smith has married again. His third marriage, to Darice R. Smith, has worked. The couple will celebrate 12 years on May 24.

“I didn’t know how to handle marriage before,” he said. “Today I got it right. I am the happiest I have ever been in my life.”

He’s reconciled with children he once cast aside for drugs. He threw himself into a year-long class to become a minister. Smith has been ordained, after spending 14 months learning his craft at the Faith Deliverance Teaching Center. He had, he proudly said, perfect attendance.

<strong>We Stand for Christ Jesus</strong>

The 14-pew church holds 11 a.m. Sunday services. About 20-30 people come. Dress is informal and Smith’s wife, Darice, preaches. There is a Wednesday Bible Study.

“They thought it would be too big for us,” Smith said of the Homestead, “but We Stand for Christ Jesus is working to fill it up with activities.”

Right now the structure is housing four men, all in a “spiritual-based recovery ministry.” There is room for up to eight, in singles, doubles and even a triple room.

“We take in broken people,” Smith said.

Any ministry would be a plus, but Smith is especially moved to be giving back in his hometown.

“I don’t know how we did it,” Smith said. “God has done it for us.”

This story has been abridged for space. To read the story in its entirety, go to <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com" target="_blank">daily-journal.com</a>.