BBCHS facilities options, costs explored at 2nd community meeting

BRADLEY — Proponents of passing a referendum for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School say the facilities upgrades it would fund are long overdue.

Amy Kemp, one of three co-chairs of a community facilitating team, drew a comparison to an old episode of “The Price is Right” game show in which a brand-new station wagon is rolled out to a studio of applause.

One potential expansion option which was discussed at the forum centered on the purchase of the largely-vacant CIGNA office site located in Bourbonnais along U.S. Route 45-52 at St. George Road.

While the vehicle may have been state of the art at the time — Kemp has memories of riding in one herself — that is no longer the case in the present day.

“For the era in which it was created, it was safe, but today, with the technology, the safety features we have, I would never throw my kids in the back of that thing and drive across the country. There is no way,” Kemp said Wednesday to a crowd of about 75 at a community engagement meeting in the BBCHS auditorium.

“And in my mind, the facility that houses this amazing school, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, is a little bit like this old station wagon. It may have been the absolute best for when it was built, but the building was not constructed for the world in which we live in 2024.”

BBCHS was built in 1948 for 300 students; additions were built in 1948, 1954, 1960, 1973, 1978, 1987, 1997, 2002 and 2009.

Current enrollment is about 1,950 students.

Kemp said that, while the school is relatively safe, the biggest challenge when it comes to safety is the building itself.

There are more than 30 external entrances to the school; more than 400 students leave the main building each day to attend class in aging mobile classrooms that don’t have restrooms; hallways become overcrowded during passing periods.

“Neglecting to improve this facility feels a little bit like saying, ‘That old station wagon was good enough for me, so it’s good enough for my kids or grandkids too. Throw them in the back and let’s go…’” Kemp said.

“I don’t want to pass this challenge on to another regeneration to fix. I don’t want to keep kicking this can down the road and waiting for someone else to take it on. This is a solvable problem.”

Kemp’s remarks concluded the second in a series of three meetings being hosted by BBCHS District 307 and BLDD Architects to mobilize the community around finding solutions to the school’s facilities needs.

At the final meeting scheduled for April 3, the goal will be to consider plans based on the community’s priorities and select the top scenario or scenarios to recommend to the school board.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the goal was to discuss the district’s finances and the costs of the different possible renovation options.

<strong>OPTIONS AND COSTS</strong>

The options presented ranged in price from an estimated $10.3 million for the “status quo,” meaning only mechanical improvements are done, to an estimated $170 million to construct a brand new high school.

The status quo option wouldn’t address any of the district’s four main goals — to get students all under one roof, remedy dining constraints and enhance student support and program support — but it would improve the building’s functional score from a 57.8 to a 61 out of 100.

Other options would cost:

• $30 million (for a 76 functional score);

• $40 million (82 functional score);

• $60 million (84 functional score);

• $65 million (86 functional score); or

• $70 million (90 functional score).

Yet, another option would involve purchasing the vacant Bourbonnais CIGNA building to function as a freshman campus while making improvements to the existing campus; this would cost about $80 million in total, including $50 million to buy and renovate about half of the roughly 150,000-square-foot CIGNA building and $30 million to improve the current school.

After attendees broke out into group discussions, the majority said the $70-million option was their No. 1 choice. The $65 million and $60 million options were also favored.

For $70 million, all four of the district’s goals would be addressed. Additions to the school would include a fieldhouse, locker rooms, fitness room, dining commons area, a new main entry and student entry, while some learning spaces would get remodeled.

The $65 million and $60 million options would include some of the same additions and remodeling, including the fieldhouse, but they wouldn’t fully address the district’s goals for student support and program support.

A referendum funding the $70 million option would mean that the owner of a $300,000 home would pay an additional $602 in property taxes per year for 20 years.

For the $65 million or $60 million options, it would mean an additional $564 or $514 more per year to a property tax bill, respectively.

It would cost an additional $1,470 per year for a $300,000 home owner when looking at the $170 million option to construct a new school.

At the lower end of the spectrum, the $40 million option would mean an increase of $335 per year, and the $30 million option would mean an increase of $249 per year, for a $300,000 home owner.

<strong>‘ALL OPTIONS ON THE TABLE’</strong>

Superintendent Matt Vosberg said it was exciting to see some consensus from the community around a couple of different options that would “dramatically improve” learning spaces for students.

He said the district was not aiming to promote any particular option; rather, the intention was to hear what community members wanted.

“We weren’t really leaning towards anything, because we know that this is a community investment, so we wanted to put all options on the table and let the community really drive the process,” Vosberg said. “It’s in our name. We are a community high school.”

He also said he thought the attendees seemed engaged and came up with intelligent questions.

“They know our community, and they know what we need,” he said. “I was impressed.”

Vosberg also noted that, for the scenarios that were most popular among the group, the only realistic means of funding such projects would be for a referendum to be passed.

“We would not be able to do that any other way than with a referendum,” he said.

After the board receives the input from the engagement meetings, the next step will be to send surveys out to gain more community feedback.

The timeline provided by BLDD Architects targets June 10 as the date the board would decide on moving ahead with a referendum for the November 2024 election or going in another direction.

<strong>TEAM EFFORT</strong>

Angela Morrey, another co-chair of the community facilitating team, was also excited to hear the feedback of the group.

“I think this group sees the vision, not of a particular scenario, but the need to build the facilities better for the entire community,” she said. “That’s really important.”

She said the facilitating team, which consists of 19 members, was not sure what to expect, as entering discussions of finances and potential referendums can be a tricky situation.

“People recognize something has to be done, and it may cost us, but it’s not going to cost us more than it will in another 10 or 15 years,” Morrey said. “The further we keep pushing it, the more expensive it keeps getting, and the problem is not going to go away.”

The team is focused on getting the word out about the process and encouraging others to get involved and attend the community engagement meetings, she said.

She noted to was pleased to see people from various backgrounds and some new faces in the audience at the second meeting.

“Don’t wait for somebody else to take care of it and then you complain about it,” Morrey said. “If you’re going to complain about it, do something about it.”

