House fire in Kankakee claims life of one person

<em>Editor's note: The story has been updated to correct Robert Hull's correct first name. The Daily Journal regrets the error.</em>

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Fire Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s Office is investigating a house fire that claimed the life of 61-year-old Robert Hull, of Kankakee, early Tuesday morning.

An autopsy was completed Tuesday, according to a press release from the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.

At approximately 12:58 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 600 block of South Greenwood Avenue after a neighbor called 911 to report the fire in a 2.5 story, single-family home, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the first floor on fire, which then extended to the second floor and the attic. They were also notified there may have been someone on the second floor, LaRoche said.

“At that time, fire crews made entry on the first and second floors simultaneously,” LaRoche said.

The victim was found on the second floor. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, LaRoche said.

It is the first fatal fire in Kankakee this year. There was one fatal fire in 2023, LaRoche said.

The fire was difficult to extinguish due to hoarder-type conditions on the second floor, LaRoche said.

The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes. The cause of the fire was determined that it was electrical in nature, LaRoche said.

Fire crews were on scene for more than two hours.

Firefighters from multiple departments were called to assist, LaRoche said.