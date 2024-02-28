Community center furniture purchase OK'd

KANKAKEE — The Dr. Genevra Walters K Community Center is another step closer to being ready for the public, as the purchase of furniture for the $26.4 million building was approved Monday.

The Kankakee School Board gave the OK for Kankakee School District 111 to spend up to about $330,000 on furniture for the building.

Superintendent Genevra Walters had asked the board to table the item during its Feb. 12 meeting so she could verify that the purchase was being done through a co-operative, meaning school districts are offered lower prices.

She confirmed on Monday that a co-operative is being used, which should provide the district with a discount of 20 to 30% off the stated price.

The total estimated budget is $289,570 for the furniture and $43,144.10 for delivery and installation, for a total estimated cost of $332,714.10

Walters said the district will likely end up paying $50,000 to $100,000 below the maximum price; however, actual prices won’t be known until the purchases are made.

The architects overseeing the project will begin the purchasing process within the next week or so, she said.

The furniture will arrive in sets, with some likely to take up to 12 weeks to arrive.

Walters said the goal is to furnish the offices for the athletic department and Youth Empowerment Program first, as they can then be moved out of their current spaces to make room for other departments.

The goal is to have the offices furnished by the middle of April, and that all of the furniture is delivered by May 1.

The deadline for completion of the fieldhouse and community center is also set for May 1.

The building has been under construction behind Kankakee High School since September 2022.

The board voted Feb. 12 to name it the Dr. Genevra Walters K Community Center.

In order from most to least expensive, the budgeted costs for furnishing the rooms of the community center are listed below.

Note: the district expects to receive a discount of 20 to 30% off these prices, saving approximately $50,000 to $100,000, by purchasing the furniture through a co-operative.

• Lobby/ reception: $62,490

• Community Room: $46,400

• Youth Empowerment Program Office: $33,200

• Athletic Director’s Office/ reception: $23,400

• Day Care: $21,500

• Shared Office: $18,900

• Superintendent’s Office and Director’s Office: $17,500 each

• Coach’s Office: $12,100

• Conference Room: $9,500

• JROTC Office: $8,100

• Boys’ Team Office and Girls’ Team Office: $6,750 each

• Boys’ Team Storage Room: $3,700

• Day Care Storage Room: $3,670

• Janitor’s Closet (first): $1,600

• Concessions Storage Room: $1,450

• Girls’ Team Storage Room: $1,380

• Training Room Storage Room: $1,230

• Janitor’s Closet (second): $550

Shipping costs will be an additional $43,144.10, for a total estimated budget of $332,714.10 (maximum cost).