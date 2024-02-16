ROUNDUP: Kankakee, Peotone, Watseka, Cissna Park win girls hoops regionals; Mac defeated in regional bid

Thursday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 3A Morris Regional championship: (3)Kankakee 47, (6)Morris 34

Kankakee earned back-to-back regional championships to improve to 22-9 on the season and advance to Tuesday’s sectional semifinal round against Lincoln at 6 p.m. at East Peoria. Taleah Turner led the Kays with a team-high 20 points. Nikkel Johnson contributed 18 points.

IHSA Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional championship: (1)Peotone 47, (4)Seneca 30

Peotone (25-4) claimed a regional crown to help advance to Tuesday’s sectional semifinals against St. Joseph-Ogden at 7:30 p.m. at Iroquois West. Madi Schroeder scored 22 points to help lead the Blue Devils. Ashley Renwick added 12 points, which was five more points than teammate Addie Graffeo. Jolynn Murray and Abbie Chenoweth had three points apiece.

IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional championship: (1)Watseka 43, (4)St. Thomas More 27

Watseka (26-4) won its third straight regional championship to help advance themselves to Tuesday’s sectional semifinal round against Manteno at 6 p.m. at Iroquois West. Megan Martin recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Warriors. Jasmine Essington finished with 10 points and six boards. Ava Swartz and Brianna Denault tallied seven points each.

IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional championship: (1)Cissna Park 46, (3)Dwight 33

Cissna Park (25-7) punched its ticket to Tuesday’s sectional semifinals against LeRoy at 7:30 p.m. at Ridgeview with a regional championship victory over the Trojans. Lauryn Hamrick totaled 17 points and three rebounds to lead the Timberwolves’ offense. Sophie Duis went for 11 points and six rebounds. Josie Neukomm had 11 points and three rebounds.

IHSA Class 2A Clifton Central Regional championship: (3)St. Joseph-Ogden 45, (2)Bishop McNamara 41

Bishop McNamara’s season came to an end with a 20-7 overall record. Trinity Davis paced the Fightin’ Irish with 17 points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist. Trinitee Thompson pitched in six points and six rebounds. Jaide Burse had six points and four rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop McNamara 60, Marquette 41

Bishop McNamara concluded the regular season 19-8 with a win against Marquette. Robert Hutson led the Fightin’ Irish with 16 points. Tyler Bobzin had 11 points.

Central 38, Iroquois West 32

Central picked up a six-point victory against the Raiders to improve to 19-11 overall. Blake Chandler led the Comets with 12 points. Aidan Podowicz and Perry Mason each had seven points. Peyton Chandler chipped in six points.

Jace Pankey paced Iroquois West (12-19) with 10 points, followed by teammates Tyler Read (six points), Damian Alvarado (four points) and Rylan Pheifer (four points).

Herscher 56, Dwight 39

Herscher (7-22) earned its seventh win of the season with a double-digit victory against Dwight. Austin Buckley led the Tigers with 14 points. Alek Draper pitched in 11 points, and Tanner Jones contributed eight points.

Grant Park 71, Illinois Lutheran 44

Grant Park jumped out to an 18-0 lead before never looking back to improve to 8-19 overall. Blake Brown erupted for 34 points to lead the Dragons. Caiden Benson tallied 12 points, and Jayden Kaack had seven points.

Coal City 56, Gardner-South Wilmington 41

No individual stats were available for the Coalers (13-17).

G-SW fell to 9-21 on the year with a double-digit defeat to Coal City. Cale Halpin paced the Panthers with 15 points. Bennett Grant went for seven points and Cole Hampson and Nathan States finished with five points each.

Armstrong 62, Milford 56

Milford couldn’t hang on to a 49-43 lead heading into the final quarter, leaving the Bearcats to fall to 13-18 on the season. Tyler Runner poured in 20 points to pace Milford. Gavin Schunke added 17 points, and Beau Wright chipped in nine points.

Tuesday

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 84, Joliet Catholic 76

Amaria Pender led the way offensively for the Cavaliers, totaling 26 points and five rebounds. Jazmyn Smith contributed another 20-piece to go along with four steals. Myllena De Sousa totaled 10 points, and Valorie Dagg chipped in eight points and six rebounds.