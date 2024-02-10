St. Anne and Chebanse Masonic lodges consolidate

St. Anne and Chebanse Masonic lodges have consolidated. Dist. Deputy Grand Master of the 4th Eastern District of the Grand Lodge of Illinois Christopher Both, of Watseka, participated in the Charter retrieval ceremony held during St. Anne lodge’s stated meeting.

Master of St. Anne Roland “Bogie” Boguszewski, of Bradley, said, “This is an exciting and memorable time for St. Anne #1092 and Chebanse #429, as this will allow us to work more closely together on charitable projects.”

The two lodges have been meeting in the same building for several years, so the move makes sense. St. Anne has held the Charter for 102 years and has won several awards for charitable endeavors during the years, as well as the Grand Masters award of Excellence.