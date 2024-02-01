Bourbonnais entrepreneur releases new book

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — Local entrepreneur Douglas Wheeler recently partnered with experienced financial advisor Tom Hegna on a new book titled “Don’t Worry, Retire Happy! Seven Steps to Retirement Security.”

Hegna and Wheeler collaborated to create a straightforward guide about how to prepare for retirement now so you can enjoy a happy future when the time comes. Their book details the importance of taking the steps today in these uncertain times to ensure financial comfort in one’s later years.

The authors explain how it’s possible to plan a retirement where savings can cover more than just the basic necessities of life. Planning for retirement shouldn’t be a daunting or time-consuming process. These two financial planning professionals spell out how anyone can retire happy.

This latest edition of the book will release Monday.

Wheeler is the President and CEO of First Community Insurance and Annuity Center, 731 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais. The agency was launched in 1990 and is licensed to provide service to clients in 13 states.