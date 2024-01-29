Wilmington flood waters recede

WILMINGTON — Instead of showing dining room tables and chairs or a bedroom set, the ownership members of Wilmington’s Nelson Furniture on Sunday were performing unique job functions.

A fixture of Wilmington’s downtown area business district, Nelson Furniture was being dried out after being hit with at least a few inches of flood water which had spilled outside of the Mill Race, a small offshoot of the Kankakee River on the city’s east side near the South Island.

Owned by Steven and Tina Nelson, of Wilmington, said the store is being targeted for reopening later this week.

The store has been closed since Thursday night when breaking ice jams caused flooding in and around the downtown area of the Will County community.

Tina, however, is keeping her eye on drying out the store after Servpro, a company which specializes in disaster cleanup, spent hours there removing soaked carpeting and vacuuming up at least a few inches of standing water on a portion of the location’s first floor.

Currently, dehumidifiers and fans are working to dry the store.

“By the end of the week at the latest we will reopen,” Tina said Sunday.

And while gloomy weather remains in the forecast, additional rains are not expected.

And despite the issues of river waters coming indoors in the approximate 16,000-square-foot business, Tina is keeping her head up.

“It wasn’t as bad as expected,” she said.

She said if they had placed sandbags at the store’s entrance they may have been successful at keeping the water out, but she said this was the first time in many years waters had proceeded this far.

“We thought we would be OK,” she said.

Regarding the impacted downtown regions, flood water began receding Friday. By Saturday, many affected businesses were cleaning and reopening.

“We are open for business,” Wilmington city administrator Jeannine Smith proclaimed Sunday morning.

Smith said businesses along Illinois Route 53, notably Wilmington House Restaurant, Route 66 Brewery and Nelly’s restaurant, had a more difficult time, but all in all they are progressing.

She noted Wilmington House Restaurant, 210 Bridge St., could be opened today.

Smith said when the ice finally breaks there is little which can be done. She said at one point the Friday water levels reached 15 feet. Flood stage is 6.5 feet.

“It’s historic, but I’m not sure how historic,” she said. Smith has been the city administrator for only two years.

Wilmington had been under a Will County flash flood warning as warming temperatures and rains melted Kankakee River ice jams released water flows.

The flash flood warning was downgraded Saturday as Kankakee River levels dropped several feet as the ice jams cleared out.

All major roads reopened.