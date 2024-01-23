BOYS BASKETBALL: Boilers upset top-ranked Homewood-Flossmoor

BRADLEY — After finishing on the wrong side of several narrow games against some of the state’s most solid teams this year, the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys basketball team came into Tuesday night’s home game against Homewood-Flossmoor, the No. 1 team in the IHSA Class 4A AP Poll, looking to make a statement.

“We had to come in and make a statement. ... We’re not afraid of anyone,” junior Nick Allen said. “We can take down the best in the state.”

Behind Allen’s 27-point, 13-rebound double-double and a resolve the Boilers have played hide-and-seek with down the stretch of those early-season nailbiters, the Boilers made that exact statement when they held off the Vikings for a <a href="https://twitter.com/MSchweizerTDJS/status/1749982265243763181" target="_blank">thrilling 65-61 victory in front of a jam-packed crowd at Donald K. Turner Gymnasium</a>.

It’s the fourth straight win for the Boilers (14-4) and their first win against an AP No. 1 since at least the arrival of the late Vern Sloan in 1984-85, handing the Vikings (19-2) their first loss to an in-state opponent this season.

“I can’t even explain it — it’s the best feeling of my life,” senior forward Anthony Kemp, one of four three-year starting seniors who surround Allen, said. “I’m just overrun with happiness for my guys and our team.”

After each team suffered three turnovers apiece in the game’s first 54 seconds, the Boilers were the first to settle in when they scored the game’s first six points. The Vikings responded with a controlling 14-6 run and appeared for a brief moment like they’d overpower the hosts as they’ve done so many times this season, but that never happened, as 14-6 was the largest lead either team would hold all game.

The Boilers quickly ripped off eight in a row to tie things at 14 just in time for the Vikings to pull back ahead 16-14 at the end of the first, but the Boilers were the ones who took a 34-33 lead to the halftime break.

The teams swapped the lead a dozen times and were tied another six times, but despite the back-and-forth, the steadiness his team showed led head coach Ryan Kemp to feel as though his team was “in control” all night.

“On our pregame board, I drew a roller coaster going up and down, up and down,” Coach Kemp said. “I told them on the peaks, we had to be in control, and in the valleys, when we make a mistake, we have to get back up and make up for that mistake.

“… I feel like we really dug in on defense and hit shots when we needed to after they hit a 3 or got big transition buckets.”

While all six Boilers who played — Allen, Anthony Kemp, Ethan Kohl, Gavin Kohl, Brandon Harris and Tyran “Tiny” Bender — scored a basket that either led to a tie or lead change, all seemingly rising to the occasion, it was no secret the Boilers were going to go as Allen went Tuesday. He recovered from a 0-for-5 start from the field to finish the night 10-for-19 from the field (1-for-2 on 3-pointers) and 6-for-9 from the free-throw line, several Boilers hit clutch shots and made clutch plays.

“The coaches had us really prepared, and Nick, that’s how [the win] happened,” Anthony Kemp said. “He went to work.”

Allen’s effectiveness was just as necessary on the defensive end. Whether it was manning the middle of the 2-3 zone or by helping off his man in their man-to-man look, the 6-foot-10 pillar only recorded one block but was able to cut off drives and, along with a perimeter defense focused on containing the Vikings’ abundance of shooting from deep, forced them into several uncomfortable shots from in between.

They held the Vikings to a 6-for-22 (27%) night from deep and forced 10 turnovers, including five in the first quarter.

“That was our gameplan, make them take pull-ups from mid-range,” Allen said. “We took away the 3 and had me in the middle for no easy layups.”

Allen tied it at 49 with 7:17 remaining when he split a pair of free throws and then put them ahead 51-49 less than 30 seconds later. After Gianni Cobb tied it back up at 51 on the ensuing possession, Harris gave the Boilers the last lead change when he put the hosts ahead 53-51 with 6:12 to play.

With three of the team’s four losses coming by four or less points, including two that saw them hold leads in the fourth quarter, a point of emphasis during the past month or so for the Boilers has been finishing games off down the stretch.

Tuesday’s result left no doubt as to whether they’ve gotten that down yet.

“At about the 1:50 mark over a timeout, we went into our two-minute drill, and you could feel the momentum,” Coach Kemp said. “Nobody was taking it from us now.

“We’ve gone through a couple of games where it’s been tough, and finally tonight against really good competition, we executed through that four-minute mark and two-minute mark.”

That led to a win Allen called “the best day of my life,” as the Boilers were joined by scored of fans to celebrate perhaps the most historic upset in the program’s 104 years of existence.

But he also knows the two-time defending Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division champions have an even bigger target on their backs now.

“Obviously, we’re on our high horse, but we have to stay humble,” Allen said. “ ... We can’t take advantage of coming in under the radar; everyone’s looking for us now.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Allen finished the night with 27 points, 13 rebounds (three offensive), two assists and a block. Harris had 11 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals. Anthony Kemp added 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal. Ethan Kohl had seven points, and Bender and Gavin Kohl each scored five points.

Bryce Heard’s 19 points led the Vikings, who also got 16 points from Jayden Taylor, 11 points from Carson Brownfield and nine from Cobb.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers host Lincoln-Way East at 7 p.m. Friday.