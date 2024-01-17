Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Stuffing the channel

<strong>Q.</strong> What’s going on if a company is “stuffing the channel”? <strong>— S.P., Biddeford, Maine</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> Something sneaky — and potentially fraudulent — because stuffing the channel involves inflating sales figures by sending out much more product than can be sold (perhaps by offering deep discounts and incentives) and thereby posting strong sales. That’s problematic because many items will likely end up returned and won’t have actually been sold.

To see how well a company is doing, investors and stock analysts look at its financial statements. Revenue — also known as sales — is one important metric, and it’s smart to look out for signs of channel stuffing. If a company’s accounts receivable are growing faster than sales, that’s a red flag. To find out, you can track the “days sales outstanding” (DSO) figure, which reflects how long it typically takes a company to receive payment for sales. To calculate it, divide accounts receivable (money owed to the company) by sales, then multiply the result by the number of days in the period (such as 91 for a quarter or 365 for a year). Less than 45 days is considered low.

A company with a low DSO is getting its cash back quickly. A high DSO might reflect generous payment terms. Rising numbers can signify channel stuffing. (This doesn’t apply to every industry, though; some, such as restaurants, receive much of their income immediately.)

<strong>Q.</strong> How many mutual funds are there? <strong>— H.V., Alpharetta, Georgia</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> There were 137,892 regulated open-end funds worldwide as of the end of 2022, per the Investment Company Institute, and 8,763 mutual funds in the U.S. (some of which are funds that invest primarily in other funds).

Fool’s School

Help teens get money savvy

Few goals are more important than helping your teens become more money savvy, because knowing how to manage money can help them become self-sufficient and financially secure adults. Here are some steps you might take:

<strong>• Set a good example.</strong> Let your kids see you managing your own money — as you shop, compare prices, take advantage of good deals, pay bills, pay down or stay out of debt, save for financial goals, invest your money and follow a household budget.

<strong>• Teach them how to budget their money.</strong> Most people of any age can benefit from a budget that guides our spending. Young people can benefit, too. You might suggest that they target saving a certain percentage of their income, spending a certain percentage and giving away the remainder.

<strong>• Consider part-time jobs.</strong> As long as they’re doing well in school, your teens might benefit from a paying job. It can not only provide some spending money, but could also help them learn to be punctual and polite, and to work well with others. Common jobs include being a cashier or fast-food worker, mowing lawns or babysitting. But some creative thinking about skills and interests might lead them to make money by tutoring other kids, making and selling crafts or offering tech support services to people in the neighborhood. (With earned income, they can even open a Roth IRA. Learn more at Fool.com/retirement.)

<strong>• Wait until they’re ready before letting them use a credit card.</strong> Starting before they’re ready can lead to overspending and debt. Before you add a teen as an authorized user on your account, stress the importance of paying in full on time and the cost of not doing so.

Your kids can learn more in “The Motley Fool Investment Guide for Teens: 8 Steps To Having More Money Than Your Parents Ever Dreamed Of” by David and Tom Gardner with Selena Maranjian (Touchstone, $18) and “Money Skills for Teens: A Beginner’s Guide To Budgeting, Saving, and Investing” by Ferne Bowe (Bemberton, $12.50).

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1886, when two fellows in Flint, Michigan, started building horse-drawn carriages. One of them was tapped to manage a motor company in 1904, and it was among several businesses folded into one company, me, beginning in 1908. I introduced automatic transmissions in 1940. My navigation systems were used on multiple missions to the moon. Today, I’m a global manufacturing giant, with a recent market value near $50 billion and more than 165,000 employees. I tell people I’m working toward “a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.” Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to the 1865 purchase of a flat grain-storage house in Conover, Iowa. I then started adding more locations, many with grain elevators and conveyors, near railroads. I became a major food supply chain connector — and established my first farm. In the 1930s, I started transporting grains over water. Per Forbes magazine, I’m now the largest privately held company in America, with $177 billion in annual revenue and 160,000-plus employees. My activities include growing, storing, processing and transporting crops, animals and commodities. Who am I? (Answer: Cargill)

The Motley Fool Take

Pay up for Paycom?

Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) is a leading provider of human resources and payroll-management software. Its offerings help businesses and institutions streamline operations by reducing costs, saving time and improving overall efficiency. In fact, its Beti software platform has arguably been too efficient recently. On its third-quarter earnings call, Paycom noted that some customers cut back on certain services because the Beti platform had made them nonessential.

Paycom’s stock was recently down more than 45% from its 52-week high, in part due to weaker-than-expected third quarter performance and lowered management projections. No doubt about it, recent deceleration in sales growth has been disappointing. On the other hand, the enterprise software specialist is still posting impressive margins — it had an 18.5% net profit margin and an 83% gross margin in this year’s third quarter — and may be able to return to stronger sales growth down the line.

If economic conditions improve, the total number of workers managed through the company’s software ecosystem will probably increase and lead to improved revenue. Paycom also has opportunities to expand in new territories, add new services and restructure how it monetizes its software.

The stock’s recent low price presents a promising opportunity for patient buy-and-hold investors. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Paycom Software.)