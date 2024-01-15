BASKETBALL: KCC men, women both win

The Kankakee Community College Cavaliers hosted Kennedy-King Community College for a men’s basketball showdown Saturday afternoon, claiming a dominant 94-75 victory to extend the team’s winning streak to four games.

In the first half, the Cavaliers sprung out to an early lead when quick plays from Quesim Anderson, Khylan McKennie and Lucas Burton put KCC up 9-2. The Statesmen fought back, with four players combining to score nine points. The Cavs had tricks up their sleeves for the next eight points, including a rebound and full-court pass to Joshua Ray for two points and an alley-oop by Chavez Woods and Ray for another two to put the Cavs up 21-11.

Kennedy-King scored four points on a short surge before the Cavs opened their lead when Anderson, Burton and McKennie teamed up to score eight more consecutive points. The Statesmen briefly interrupted the run with two points, before KCC added another five points. A steal by Woods was scored on by McKennie, putting the Cavaliers up 38-19. KCC sank three more two-pointers, but Kennedy-King responded with a 3-pointer and four free throws.

At halftime, KCC led the contest 44-26.

The second half saw the Cavaliers expand their lead, despite an increase in Kennedy-King’s offensive success. The Statesmen quickly narrowed the Cavaliers’ lead to as close as 11 points, but KCC remained strong despite much back-and-forth, scoring an old-fashioned 3-point play from Rashad Smith that put the Cavs up 63-44.

KCC’s next surge was led by Burton, who scored nine of their next 12 points to push the Cavs’ score up to 75-53, the biggest lead KCC had during the game. KCC matched Kennedy-King’s strides for the rest of the half and walked away with the 94-75 win.

After the win, the Cavaliers are 12-5 this season and will host Triton College at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>KCC women impress with 1-point road win</strong>

The KCC women also saw success, as the Cavaliers went on the road against to Moraine Valley Community College and returned home with a 64-63 victory. Sophomore Amaria Pender broke the Cavaliers free of tie trouble when she sank a last-minute free throw to secure the Lady Cavs’ victory.

After leading 35-26 in the first half, the Cavaliers held on as the Cyclones scored 10 points in quick succession early in the second half to narrow KCC’s lead to four points. Two free throws from Moraine Valley tied the game 40-40 halfway through the third quarter, back-and-forth frame that saw the Cavaliers up 50-48 at the end of it.

The Cyclones tied the game at 50 points soon after the final quarter began. Jazmyn Smith helped the Cavaliers pull ahead with a basket before four points from Valorie Dagg put the Cavaliers up by six.

Their lead grew to as large as seven down the stretch before the Cyclones surged forward, scoring a quick seven points of their own to even the score 63-63. On the ensuing KCC possession, Pender got in good position under the basket to draw a foul in the closing seconds. She missed the first shot but scored the second to give the visitors a hard-fought victory against a tough NJCAA Region 4 opponent.

The KCC women (6-9) snapped a four-game losing streak and now will look to create a winning streak when they host the JV team from Governor’s State University at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Cavaliers had eight players score in the game. Burton recorded 28 points and McKennie had 20 to lead the team in scoring. Noah Mason and Ray had 10 points apiece, including a perfect 2-for-2 from downtown each.

Pender led the Cavaliers with 17 points. Jasmine Ferrero and Myllena Lima De Sousa added 10 points each. Dagg tacked on nine points. Moody had six points, as did Kayla Jackson, who recorded two 3-pointers in the first quarter.