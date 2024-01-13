Community briefs

<strong>Student Involvement Fair</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Kankakee Community College students are invited to a Student Involvement Fair featuring KCC club and organization tables. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, there’s an opportunity to get laser-engraved keychains, and from noon to 1 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, there will be free cotton candy.

On both days, the school will house a job fair hosted by Gotion.

<strong>Mental Health Network preps for January roundtable</strong>

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday in Riverside Medical Center’s dining room, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will host its monthly networking roundtable.

The guest speaker will be Amy Kemp, CEO of Amy Kemp Inc. and certified habit finder coach, who will be discussing how to set boundaries. The theme is “A healthy boundary is not mean.”

<strong>Fish dinner happening in Onarga</strong>

From 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at the Onarga American Legion Hall in Durham Park, Onarga, American Legion 551 will host a fish dinner featuring a menu of beer-battered fish, fries, baked beans, green beans and coleslaw. Drinks will be available for purchase.

The legion’s auxiliary will be selling slices of assorted pies.

<strong>Cyndi’s Caregiver Class set for January</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. Jan. 22 is Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Club at the Riverview Neighborhood House, 591 S. Elm St., Kankakee, and is for parents and caregivers with children in the emotional, behavioral and mental health systems in Kankakee County. This month’s crafts will be made with ping pong balls. Register for the free class at <a href="http://tinyurl.com/mrtbb376" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/mrtbb376</a>.

<strong>Zimmerman hosting bowl-making workshop</strong>

Local ceramicist Courtney Zimmerman will be returning to teach workshops through the Kankakee Valley Park District. From 6-9 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31, Zimmerman will lead a bowl-making workshop at the Bird Park Quarry Building.

In the first class, participants will form and shape their bowls with clay. In the second class, they will glaze (paint) their bowls. Zimmerman then fires each bowl in her in-studio kiln and then they are available for participant pick up.

The class costs $130, and registration information can be found at <a href="http://tinyurl.com/yrcwxhjk" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/yrcwxhjk</a>.

From 6-9 p.m. Feb. 21 and 28, Zimmerman will lead a vase-making workshop in the space place at the same cost.

<strong>Retirement party for Project SUN’s Baron</strong>

From 4-6 p.m. Jan. 25 at The Lush Vine, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Project SUN will be hosting a retirement party for director Debra Baron, who has been with the organization since its foundation.

For those unable to attend, well wishes can be sent at <a href="http://tinyurl.com/257rsbkm" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/257rsbkm</a>.

<strong>River Rock Pub sets February events</strong>

Several events are set for the month of February at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee.

From 7-10 p.m. Feb. 2, Tuff Dawgs Rescue will host the 3rd annual My Furry Valentine photo booth event. The cost is $10 for two edited digital photos that will be emailed to you (or the cost of a donation of something on the wish list). Photos will be emailed a week after they are taken. All proceeds will benefit animals in TDR’s care.

At 5 p.m. Feb. 3 will be Soul Food Saturday, featuring a Soul Food menu and live music from Neil, Jake and Reggie, of The Simsons. There is limited seating, and there will be service for the first 30 people to attend. The regular kitchen will be closed, but the full bar will be open.

From noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 10, there will be a vendor fair featuring overstock items from Small Business Saturday. The event will be held on the second Saturday of each month during the winter. Items for sale include: model trains, epoxy tumblers, clothing, Scentsy, wooden ornaments, health and wellness products and more.

From 7-10 p.m. Feb. 18 will be The Art of Storytelling, where roles of participant and audience member are available.

<strong>Kankakee County CEO hosting trivia night</strong>

The first-ever class of Kankakee County CEO is now in its second semester and part of the course is developing a community event. The five students will host a trivia night from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 10 at Brookmont Bowling Center, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee. The event, titled Trivia Showdown Across the Generations, is geared toward families and the suggested age range for participants is 10 and older. Ticket information will be released in the coming weeks.

In the past several months, the five-student class has had 15 site visits to local businesses and organizations, listened to 35 guest speakers and presenters, has had more than 100 introductions to business and community leaders and has been involved in two class business ventures, featuring a business plan and pitch.

<strong>KHS College and Career Fair</strong>

Kankakee High School is looking for employers, education, military and training programs to educate students about career opportunities and educational pathways during a College and Career Fair set for noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 13.

Interested organizations can contact Kankakee School District 111 Community Partnership Coordinator Rebecca Parks at <a href="mailto:rebecca-parks@ksd111.org" target="_blank">rebecca-parks@ksd111.org</a>.

<strong>Fired Up for Lisa</strong>

From 3-7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais, a benefit will be held for Lisa Nieland (Fregeau), a wife and mother of two recently diagnosed with stage four invasive carcinoma breast cancer.

The event has a $10 entry fee and will have a cash bar, food and raffles. It is hosted by members of Monee Fire Protection District, Manteno Fire District and High Roads School of the South Suburbs. Search Fired Up for Lisa on Facebook for more information.

