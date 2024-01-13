5 photos from Kankakee County Humane Foundation's open house

Similar to many animal shelters across the nation, Kankakee County Humane Foundation continues to operate at capacity.

The need for assistance outweighs the available space.

Shelter Animals Count, a national database of shelter statistics, estimates that the 2023 national shelter population grew by nearly a quarter-million animals.

KCHF Executive Director Jordan Chapman said the shelter currently has more than 30 dogs and more than 30 cats/kittens. Additonally, the shelter has had two bunnies on hand for quite some time. All were available to meet during an open house Jan. 6.