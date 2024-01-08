Updates to the Daily Journal's Life section

As we fully delve into the new year, a few changes are coming to the Life section.

Don’t worry — everything from 2023 (with the exception of Best Bets) will continue to appear in the section. However, several items will be shifting days of the week. The items moving days are bolded below.

<strong>Amish Kitchen</strong> will run in the Wednesday edition starting Jan. 17, as will the <strong>Community Calendar</strong>. Wednesdays will continue to include: Pet of the Week; Live Music Calendar; Tune In Tonight; Dear Abby; Celebrity Birthdays; Savvy Senior; Church Briefs.

<strong>This Weekend at the Movies</strong> will run in the Thursday edition starting Jan. 11. Also running Thursdays will be Tune In Tonight, Dear Abby and Celebrity Birthdays.

With Monday becoming an E-Edition-only day, the Life page for Mondays will include Nerdwallet and will continue to include the standard Tune In Tonight, Dear Abby and Celebrity Birthday columns. This will be the same for Tuesday.

All items that run in the weekend edition will remain the same and include: Pet of the Weekend; 5 Things; Reel Talk; A Taylor-Made Life; New on the Bookself; Library Life; Tune In Tonight; Dear Abby; Celebrity Birthday; Births/anniversaries/engagements/weddings; Education news; Faith Cruz.

To submit news for the Life section, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">life@daily-journal.com</a>.