Year In Review: Top Stories of 2023

It’s been a busy year for the region.

The stories of 2023 were highlighted by business deals, construction projects, new tourist attractions, workers at a major Kankakee County employer going on strike and the end of Illinois’ cash bail system. Take a trip through the last 52 weeks with this year’s top stories.

<strong>Chinese firm buys former Kmart distribution center</strong>

In September, the former Kmart distribution center in Manteno became a lightning rod with the announcement that Chinese-based company, Gotion, would transform the 1.5-million-square-foot facility on South Spruce Street into a high-tech lithium battery manufacturing plant.

The batteries would help power the growing electric vehicle market.

Proponents of the deal made their voices heard at Manteno Village Board meetings leading up to a vote to rezone the site.

“Please vote ‘no,’” said Manteno resident David Kuiken. “You should be doing what we want.”

Most of the residents spoke against the rezoning citing health concerns of the chemicals that will be used in the manufacturing of the lithium batteries that will be supplied to EVs.

Others against the rezoning request were concerned about wastewater and the possibility of a fire.

Some residents alleged Gotion, a Chinese company, has ties to the Chinese Communist Party or were upset with the tax incentives provided by the state and federal government.

The company projects ultimately hiring some 2,600 workers with an annual income level of $55,000.

Gotion will invest $2 billion in the 158-acre site. The site is to be in operation in 2024.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker termed this development the “most significant manufacturing investment in Illinois in decades.”

Gotion will also be the first recipient of Invest in Illinois funding in the amount of $125 million in capital funding to the company. The fund was established in early 2023 to make the state more attractive when vying for highly-competitive, large projects.

The site has been appraised at $28 million and currently generates $973,000 annually in tax revenue.

The sale of the property was recently recorded by the county. The former Kmart property sold for $137.3 million. A second, neighboring parcel, was also purchased by the company. The neighboring property sold for another $2.1 million.

Through an intergovernmental agreement, the 10 taxing bodies agreed to cap the tax revenue once it generates $2 million annually. That cap will remain in effect for 30 years.

<strong>Fortitude drops homeless shelter site, buys bus</strong>

Fortitude Community Outreach started offering a night services bus — deemed the Night Fort — which was outfitted in Florida and arrived in Kankakee County in October.

Fortitude Executive Director Dawn Broers said it will be the third organization in the country to provide shelter in this fashion.

The organization will be the first in the nation to provide this type of shelter with wheelchair access.

Because of this accessibility, the original plan of 20 beds was reduced to 19 in order to fit a bed that is fully-accessible for those utilizing the wheelchair access.

The bus was the organization’s answer after plans for a brick-and-mortar shelter in the city of Kankakee fell through.

Plans for a day service facility in Bradley were nixed by the village’s board of trustees.

<strong>3. Bradley starts work on baseball complex</strong>

Village of Bradley officials are moving forward on a proposed ball diamond development.

The complex is slated for 126 acres the village recently purchased. The ball diamond complex could be in the $32-million to $35-million range.

The village board gave the go-ahead for the Bradley administration to sell up to $45 million in general obligation bonds.

The bonds are targeted to develop a lighted 10- to 14-diamond complex along St. George Road and immediately east of the Walmart Supercenter in the Bradley Commons Shopping Center.

The goal would be to have the site developed — with artificial turf, about 1 million square feet of it — in time to open in April 2025.

The Bradley administration is moving forward on a feasibility study to locate a $70-million to $100-million year-round indoor waterpark on village-owned property in the general area of the Northfield Square mall.

While the best site for the indoor waterpark will be determined by the study, the village is eyeing a glass-enclosed structure that would cover some 90,000 to 100,000 square feet or about 2.5 acres.

<strong>4. Bourbonnais Community Campus progresses</strong>

Work continued on Bourbonnais’ Community Campus located behind the village’s administration building and municipal center.

Ground was broken in November 2022.

The $18.2 million project sits on 10.5 acres of village-owned land behind the Bourbonnais Municipal Center. It is transforming Robert Goselin Park into a community gathering place.

The campus is scheduled to open during the Friendship Festival in June 2024.

It will include a stage for performances, walkways and paths, a splash pad with changing rooms, a playground and seated areas featuring fire pits.

The current picnic pavilion has been renovated. A concession stand is being added for use during events.

The skate park will be located where the village sets up a synthetic mobile ice rink.

The Children’s Safety Town is getting updated with new features for the children who visit.

<strong>5. Union workers strike at CSL</strong>

United Chemical Workers Local 498-C union workers at CSL Behring Kankakee went out on strike in late September.

The seven-day strike ended when workers approved a three-year contract.

Prior to striking, union members nearly unanimously rejected the company’s first contract proposal.

The 738-member union went out on strike on Sept. 27 at the Bourbonnais Township plant along Illinois Route 50.

In all, the site employs some 1,500 workers. CSL is Kankakee County’s largest manufacturer in terms of the number of employees.

<strong>6. BTPD annexation, executive director resigns</strong>

The Bourbonnais Township Park District accepted Bradley’s invitation to be annexed into the village.

The park district is not dissolving and will remain autonomous, park district officials have explained during the process. Bradley is just annexing the 170-acre Perry Farm Park.

BTPD officials said earlier this year being annexed would help the district finance Perry Farm projects.

In November, BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt resigned after 18 months at the helm.

“I have completed everything that we set out to do, including saving the park district $1.2 million over the last 18 months, and achieved diamond-level as a park district in the state. I am going to pursue other professional opportunities. I wish the new director well and continue the district on its current path,” Piatt said.

<strong>7. Gift of God homeless shelter reopens</strong>

Gift of God Ministries reopened late this year under the umbrella of We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries.

The facility had been operated for 13 years at 652 N. Fifth Ave. by its founder, Pastor Ed Kannapel. However, Kannapel died in 2021 and the program, which he started in 2008, was halted after his death.

The site will be able to accommodate 12 women and seven men for overnight shelter. The lodging for the women is on the second floor, while the men will be on the first floor. The site will not provide housing for those younger than 18.

In the time since Pastor Ed’s death and the closing of the shelter facility, Gift of God board members and volunteers have continued to serve the community. They pass out 50 meals every Saturday, and hand out clothes and food boxes to those in need.

In 2022, Gift of God had a warming center which started in December and extended through March where people could come have tea, coffee and soup and get out of the cold.

<strong>8. Hobbie Ave./Armour Road reconstruction</strong>

Motorists are navigating major road construction projects in the tri-city area.

In Kankakee, a $6.7-million rebuild of a 1-mile stretch of Hobbie Avenue continues with a completion date expected in late 2024.

Kankakee Valley Construction is leading the $6.7-million project to rebuild the approximate 1-mile road.

Currently a two-lane road, a center turning lane is being added. In addition to the completely rebuilt road and the considerable utility upgrades, the project also includes new sidewalks, curbing and a bike path.

Armour Road is the site of two state projects.

The $5.9-million project of rebuilding of the bridge over the Canadian National Railway tracks is moving along with an anticipated completion date of the summer of 2024.

The project consists of reconstructing the bridge. The state will add 13-feet-wide outside lanes for bicycles and pedestrians. Bourbonnais, which owns the roadway west of the bridge, also plans to add a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side of the road that will run down to Mooney Drive.

The reconfiguration of the Armour Road/Illinois Route 50 intersection is expected to be completed by December 2024.

The $13.8-million project consists of widening and resurfacing the intersection of Route 50 and Armour Road with additional dedicated turn lanes. Improvements also include new storm sewers, an updated biking and walking path, sidewalks, new curbs and gutters, improved lighting, modernized traffic signals and landscaping.

<strong>9. Kankakee school district builds fieldhouse</strong>

Completion of Kankakee High School’s fieldhouse/community center behind the school has been set for the beginning of February 2024. The cost of building the facility is $26.4 million

The facility will include a 200-meter track, four basketball/volleyball courts, offices, trainer rooms, locker rooms and updates to existing back gym space.

A second long jump pit was added by the school board in September. The district’s architects estimated it will cost $80,000 to $90,000 for a second long-jump pit to be added.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said while the athletic possibilities are exciting, she is most excited about using the space for the Youth Empowerment Program.

She said the facility also can be used to start intramural sports, which would give more opportunities to students who are interested in sports but are not necessarily ready or able to be on a competitive team.

<strong>10. SAFE-T Act takes effect</strong>

A portion of the SAFE-T Act — specifically the bail reform and pre-trial release provisions — took effect on Sept. 18.

It was set to begin Jan. 1, 2023, but more than half of the 102 state’s attorneys in Illinois were part of a lawsuit filed by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe. He argued the case before the Illinois Supreme Court.

Last December, Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit Thomas Cunnington ruled it was unconstitutional.

The Illinois Supreme Court voted 5-2 to reverse Cunnington’s ruling.

Judges can still order someone to be detained as they await trial, but the new system will instead be based on an offender’s level of risk of reoffending or fleeing prosecution.

With the new law’s implementation, Illinois became the first state in the U.S. to fully eliminate cash bail.

<strong>10. County-wide sales tax soundly defeated</strong>

In the April 4 general election, a one-quarter cent [0.25%] countywide sales tax that would fund mental health in Kankakee County was defeated 5,635 ‘no’ votes to 3,214 ‘yes’ votes — garnering just more than 36% of the vote.

It would have raised $3 million annually to fund mental health.

“This is so sad,” said Debra Baron, director of Project SUN, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. “It was not meant to be. We tried.”

Baron spearheaded the effort to get a 0.25% countywide sales tax passed through the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County.

Those opposing the mental health tax underlined that the county has approximately 20 mental health providers, and government just needs to do a better job of explaining to the public how to access the services. And that government could find alternate ways of funding mental health through grants and American Rescue Plan Act money rather than with a permanent tax.