Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Municipal bonds

<strong>Q.</strong> What are municipal bonds? <strong>— S.W., Strasburg, Virginia</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> Bonds are essentially loans, with entities such as the federal government or companies borrowing money from investors and promising to pay it back with interest. When a state, county or local government issues bonds, they’re referred to as municipal bonds, or “munis.”

Municipal bonds are often used to raise money for projects such as the building of a school or the repair of bridges, or perhaps to address a community’s housing or transportation needs.

Municipal bonds vary in their riskiness, depending on the financial health of their issuer. There are two main kinds of munis: “General obligation” ones are backed by the issuer’s credit, while “revenue bonds” depend on the project being funded to generate the needed revenue and are therefore riskier.

One reason investors like municipal bonds is that the interest they pay is usually exempt from federal taxation, and often state taxation as well — though capital gains on munis are taxable. They often sport lower interest rates than corporate bonds, due to their tax-exempt interest.

Learn more about them at MunicipalBonds.com and Fool.com/investing/how-to-invest/bonds/municipal-bonds.

<strong>Q.</strong> When is “earnings season”? <strong>— P.V., Overland Park, Kansas</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> There are four earnings seasons per year. Publicly traded companies in the U.S. must issue earnings reports quarterly, as well as issuing a more detailed annual report — which is typically accompanied by a data-heavy “10-K” report. Most companies end the first quarter on March 31, reporting on it between April 15 and May 31. The next quarters generally end on June 30 (reporting between July 15 and Aug. 31), Sept. 30 (between Oct. 15 and Nov. 30), and Dec. 31 (between Jan. 15 and Feb. 28).

Fool’s School

Recession-proof your finances

Is a recession, with a decline in economic activity and rising unemployment, around the corner? No one knows, and the next one might be years away. But if you’re worried about recessions, there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your money.

<strong>• Cut the fat:</strong> Be sure to live below your means. That might require some cutting of discretionary expenses, such as a gym membership, extra streaming services or lots of dinners delivered.

<strong>• Have an emergency fund:</strong> Start saving now, and accumulate enough money to cover all your needs (including food, housing, utilities, transportation and taxes) for at least a few months. This can protect you in case you lose your job or face a large unexpected expense.

<strong>• Pay off high-interest-rate debt:</strong> If you find yourself out of work for a while, the last thing you’ll want to do is have to keep making payments on, say, credit card debt. It’s always good to be free of such debt, regardless of economic conditions.

<strong>• Bolster your investment portfolio:</strong> Make sure your investments are fairly diversified across multiple industries. Focus your stock investing on the long term, too, because shares of many great companies can fall over the short run. Great fortunes in stocks are generally amassed over many years.

<strong>• Protect and diversify your income:</strong> Aim to protect your job by being as valuable (even indispensable) at work as you can be. It can be smart to pursue additional credentials or skills to qualify you for a wider range of jobs — or simply better-paying ones. Consider taking on a side gig, too, for however long you need to beef up your savings and investments or to pay down debts.

<strong>• Maintain a high credit score:</strong> If there’s any borrowing in your future, such as for a home or car, work on raising your credit score, and keep it high. Lenders may get stricter during challenging economic times, and they’ll prefer to work with those who look like reliable borrowers.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1933, when my founder launched me in Japan as part of his father’s loom works business. I was incorporated with my current name in 1937. During World War II, I had to switch from making cars to trucks. I sold my millionth vehicle in 1972, and launched Lexus in 1989. Today, with a recent market value near $250 billion, I’m one of the world’s largest automakers, with more than 375,000 employees (almost 50,000 of them in the U.S.). I sold more than 10 million vehicles worldwide in 2022, including more than 2 million in the U.S. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1872, when four fellows formed a paper-making enterprise in Wisconsin. I supplied bandage materials in World War I and debuted Kotex products in 1919. I introduced Kleenex in 1924, as a tool for removing cold cream. In 1995, I bought Scott Paper for $9.4 billion. Today, with a recent market value north of $40 billion, I’m a consumer product powerhouse. Brands under my roof include Huggies, Scott, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Viva and Wypall. I rake in more than $20 billion annually. Who am I? (Answer: Kimberly-Clark)

The Motley Fool Take

Investing with Warren Buffett

Many people would love to invest like Warren Buffett and get his kind of returns. Over nearly 60 years, his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has grown in value by an annual average of around 20% — twice the S&P 500’s 10%. Few of us are as smart as Buffett, though. Instead we can just invest with him, by buying Berkshire Hathaway stock, and share in Berkshire’s growth. (Note that since Berkshire is now worth more than $775 billion, it’s not likely to grow quite as fast as it has in the past.)

What do you get if you invest in Berkshire Hathaway? Well, it encompasses dozens of wholly owned subsidiaries, such as GEICO, Benjamin Moore, See’s Candies, Fruit of the Loom, the McLane trucking company and the entire BNSF railroad network. Many of them — such as those in energy and insurance — are defensive in nature, meaning that people will keep buying them in any kind of economic environment.

Berkshire also holds hefty positions in stocks, recently owning 5.6% of Apple, 12.8% of Bank of America, 20% of American Express, 9.2% of Coca-Cola and 5.7% of Chevron.

Buffett is 93, and his vice chairman and good friend Charlie Munger recently died at 99, but the company has been built to last — it has talented lieutenants waiting in the wings. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Berkshire Hathaway.)