Bishop McNamara hosts Silent Night game

Santas, elves, reindeer and a snowman gathered at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School Thursday night for the school’s third annual Silent Night event.

The holiday-themed basketball game encourages attendees to dress up for a costume contest and remain silent until the Irish score 10 points, when a celebration erupts.

Bishop McNamara ran to a 59-25 victory over Herscher before joining together with fans after the game to pray and sing “Silent Night.”

Eight-year-old Lincoln Schultz, serving as the Irish’s waterboy, won first place for his inflatable snowman costume, accepting a McDonald’s gift card at center court to the tune of “Frosty the Snowman.”

