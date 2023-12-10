ROUNDUP: Beecher boys topple Donovan on throwback night; Walters erupts in Kays' win at Norm Stewart Classic

(Friday) BOYS BASKETBALL

Beecher 81, Donovan 36 (Throwback Night)

On its throwback night, Beecher picked up a double-digit win to remain undefeated (8-0) on the season. Zack Johnson led the Bobcats with 22 points and five rebounds. Adyn McGinley had 21 points as the school donned throwback uniforms and played in the old gym that once hosted the team regularly from 1953-2002.

Ty Miller recorded eight points, three rebounds and three assists to pace the Wildcats. Griffen Walters added eight points and 11 rebounds. Carter Ponton chipped in three points, one rebound and three blocks.

Kankakee 74, Battle 72 (Mo.) (Norm Stewart Classic)

Larenz Walters erupted for 37 points, two assists and one rebound to help lead the Kays. Lincoln Williams finished with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals. Eli Stipp chipped in 10 points, five rebounds and one assist as the Kays took on a defending state runner-up in Missouri during Friday’s Norm Stewart Classic at the University of Missouri.

Grant Park 60, Grace Christian 45

Blake Brown buried eight 3-pointers on the way to 45 points to help lead the Dragons. Caiden Benson had six points.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Peotone 57, Lisle 52 (OT)

Brandon Weiss totaled 22 points and six rebounds to help the Blue Devils (1-7) earn their first win of the season. Ruben Velasco contributed a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Hunter Becker had five points and seven rebounds.

Manteno 71, Reed-Custer 29

Ray Lee poured in 24 points to help lead the Panthers. Porter Chandler added seven points and Kyle McCullough chipped in six points.

Jacob Reardon paced the Comets with nine points. Collin Monroe finished with seven points and Cooper Smith had four points.

Trinity 70, Calvary Christian 30

Trinity improved its record to 8-1 on the season. Tommy Kujawa led the Eagles with 22 points. Akira Hoira totaled 10 points and Joseph Adamson, Cam Testa and John Harwood each had eight points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Momence 55 (OT)

Cole Hampson tallied 16 points, five rebounds and three blocks to help lead the Panthers to an overtime victory. Logan Conger added 10 points and six rebounds. Cale Halpin chipped in nine points and nine rebounds.

Nick Charbonneau scored a team-high 16 points to pace Momence. Brandon Lynch finished with 11 points and Erick Castillo had nine points.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 61, Watseka 40

Payton Schaumburg paced the Warriors with 16 points, followed by teammates Myles Lynch (10 points) and Evan LaBelle (nine points).

Armstrong 59, Milford 58

Gavin Schunke scored 23 points to pace the Bearcats. Beau Wright contributed 12 points and Carson Shields tallied 11 points.

(Saturday)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Iroquois West Holiday Tournament

Iroquois West 49, Hoopeston 39

Ilyana Nambo led the Raiders with 14 points, followed by teammates Ella Rhodes (nine points), Kenleigh Hendershot (eight points) and Amelia Scharp (seven points).

Iroquois West 46, Grace Christian 39 (OT)

Kenleigh Hendershot scored 11 points to lead the Raiders. Abby Kraft added 10 points and Ilyana Nambo had seven points.

Natalie Dalton paced the Crusaders with a game-high 18 points. Lexi Salazar had eight points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 45, Milford 28

Grace Olsen led the Panthers with 18 points. Addi Fair added 14 points and Aspen Lardi finished with eight points.

Hunter Mowrey totaled 16 points to pace the Bearcats. Sydney Seyfert chipped in seven points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 58, Central 35

Addi Fair poured in 28 points to help lead the Panthers and surpass the 1,500 career points mark. Grace Olsen recorded 17 points and Madison Wright had seven points.

Anna Winkel paced the Comets with 17 points. Kaitlyn Balthazor chipped in six points.

Central 30, Herscher 26

Gracie Schroeder recorded 13 points to lead the Comets. Kaitlyn Balthazor finished with 10 points.

RyLyn Adams totaled 12 points to pace the Tigers. Katelyn Borschnack and Emma Powers each had seven points.

Hoopeston 49, Wilmington 28

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Herscher 39, Milford 28

Emma Powers scored nine points to lead the Tigers. Katelyn Borschnack tallied 8 points and Elsie Hoffman and RyLyn Adams each had seven points apiece.

Hunter Mowrey finished with a team-high 13 points to pace the Bearcats. Kami Muehling had seven points.

Grace Christian 42, Wilmington 28

Natalie Dalton poured in 29 points to help lead the Crusaders. Angelina Larsen finished with seven points.

Cole Drown paced the Wildcats with 10 points. Lexi Liaromatis chipped in seven points.

Regular Season

Cissna Park 51, Georgetown Ridge-Farm 25

Lauryn Hamrick totaled 16 points and nine rebounds to help lead the Timberwolves. Addison Lucht added 12 points, four rebounds, five assists and six steals. Sophie Duis tallied nine points and eight rebounds.

Watseka 52, Tri-Point 20

Christa Holohan led the Warriors with 13 points and six rebounds. Megan Martin had 11 points and Ava Swartz chipped in seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Christian 63, Bishop McNamara 42

The Fightin’ Irish fell to 4-2 on the year 0-2 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference. Robert Hutson had 10 points to pace McNamara.

Beecher 78, Herscher 32

Beecher improved to 9-0 on the season with a double-digit victory. Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 20 points and five assists. Orlin Nesbitt pitched in 14 points and Ethan Rydberg tallied 10 points and seven rebounds.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Watseka 49, South Newton 44

Evan LaBelle poured in 23 points to help lead the Warriors. Hagen Hoy contributed 15 points and James Newell had seven points.

WRESTLING

Coal City 61, Tinley Park 14; Downers Grove South 39, Coal City 33; Coal City 36, Plainfield North 27; Coal City 51, Crystal Lake 16; Coal City 51, Mahomet 24

Coal City went 4-1 on the day to improve to 20-2 overall on the season. Owen Petersen (106 pounds), Aidan Kenney (132), Mason Garner (144), Brock Finch (150) and Brant Widlowski (157) each went 5-0 in their respective weight classes to collectively lead the Coalers.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 76, Lake County 62

Amaria Pender led the Cavaliers with 28 points, three rebounds and one assist. Jazmyn Smith added 19 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Valorie Dagg chipped in eight points, seven assists and five rebounds.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Olivet 6, Loyola 0

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

HOLE-IN-ONE

On Dec. 8, John Whittemore recorded a hole-on-one on the 14th hole at Oak Springs Golf Course. He used an 8-iron to sink the shot and it was witnessed by Mark Whittemore and Mike Schnell.