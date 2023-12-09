Santa in the Cabin returns to Momence

MOMENCE — A long-standing tradition will return this year to the Conrad Park Pioneer Cabin located on Mill Street and Dixie Highway in Momence. The 36th annual Santa in the Cabin will take place from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 16.

Take a step back in time to the 1830s and view what a pioneer Christmas would entail. Santa Claus will be sitting in his favorite chair next to the hearth with Mrs. Claus to visit with kids and spread good cheer. Bring a camera.

This event is possible through a partnership of the Friends of the Park and Main Street Momence. Donations are welcomed.