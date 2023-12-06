BASKETBALL: Meents, Cluver, Kukuck inducted into IBCA Hall of Fame

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association is an inclusive one, with inductees spanning in categories ranging from players and teams, to coaches, to media, officials and even “friends of basketball.”

And locally, this year’s class of inductees that was announced Monday is an encapsulation of that. Former Herscher standout player Scott Meents, current Watseka boys basketball coach Chad Cluver and area official Mike Kukuck will now have the distinguished honor of calling themselves members of the IBCA Hall of Fame.

<strong>Meents grateful for those who helped path to the pros</strong>

There’s never a conversation about the history of area boys hoops that doesn’t Meents, who set the state ablaze with his superstar play in the early 1980s under the late Ed Sennett, an IBCA Hall of Fame coach. In 1981, he set the unofficial area record for single-game scoring with 53 points in an IHSA Class A Regional game against Grant Park, a record that stood for 20 years. A year later, Meents helped lead the Tigers to a third-place finish at state and held six school basketball records by the time he graduated in 1982.

Meents remembers that record-setting regional game, one the Tigers won 61-58. He remembers when the late Bob Knight came to recruit him at Herscher just after leading Indiana University to a national championship. He still thinks about the regret he has for not being able to bring a state championship trophy back to the strong support he and the Tigers had locally.

Perhaps most of all from his Herscher days, Meents remembers how easy his Tigers teammates were to play with and how instrumental of a man Sennett was to them.

“My high school team was unselfish; it was never about one guy,” Meents said. “The second-team players were pushing us every practice; many of those players would have been starters at other schools.

“ ... Coach Sennett kept me grounded, always treating all his players the same,” Meents added. “No one was bigger than the team; [he was] a strong family man who made his teams feel like family.””

He spent four years under another late legendary head coach, Lou Henson, at the University of Illinois, where he was a part of two Sweet Sixteen teams, including the 1984 squad that went to the Elite Eight and won the Big Ten, something the school is celebrating the 40th anniversary of this year.

After his days with the Fighting Illini, Meents was a fourth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bulls in 1986 and eventually made his debut for the Seattle SuperSonics in 1989, where he played until 1991. Meents continued his professional career both stateside and overseas until injuries led him to retire in 1998.

Whether it was high school, college or the NBA, Meents has two people to thank for his success — his late parents, Ed and Lee, as well as the rest of his family.

“My family was the biggest part of my success, sacrificing and supporting me my whole career, through my ups and my downs,” Meents said.

Additionally, Meents said he’s grateful to those who helped make his NBA dreams possible: agents Eloise Saperstein and Kieth Glass; former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause, who drafted Meents; longtime NBA general manager and player Jerry West; his former Sonics coach, Bernie Bickerstaff; former teammate Avery Johnson; good friend Eric Schor; and former Herscher teammate Bruce Deckard, who nominated Meents for the IBCA Hall of Fame.

After initially moving back to the Seattle area following his playing career, Meents now resides in the Quad-Cities area as a “proud father” and considers himself “very lucky to have the experiences of my journey.” He has a daughter, Mekena, and a son, Mason.

<strong>Cluver earns hall nod while coaching at alma mater</strong>

Cluver’s most successful season may have come at Maroa-Forsyth, where he was the head coach for a Trojans team that won the IHSA Class A title in 2006-07 and racked up a record of 270-183 from 1999-2015. But in addition to winning a state championship and almost 300 games as a Trojan, Cluver has also been able to return to his native Watseka and become a hall-of-famer as a Warrior.

A 1990 Watseka graduate, that’s where Cluver first fell in love with basketball. He immediately started coaching junior high hoops at St. Patrick’s in Washington when he enrolled at Eureka College, as well as helping the Warriors and IBCA Hall of Fame coach Keith Baldwin when he came home for the summer. He even had the fortune to work under legendary Prairie Central coach Tom Posey as a student-teacher.

After absorbing all he could from several renowned coaches at IBCA clinics as a young coach, Cluver said he’s not been able to fully fathom that he now is on the same stature as all those coaches he modeled himself after.

“I’ll be honest, it’s kind of surreal and I actually told this to a veteran coach that’s retired ... when I was at Eureka College, I had the chance at St. Pat’s Jr. High in Washington and I went to those IBCA clinics,” Cluver recalled. “A lot of those guys are now retired and moved on, but I was a student of the game and admired them, and now it’s kind of like, ‘I’m one of those guys.’”

In 2015, Cluver returned to his alma mater, where he won his 400th career game last year. He’s seen his kids grow up in the district, including coaching his own sons, Hunter and Jameson, leaving him to feel “extremely blessed.”

That’s also how he feels about the luck he’s had with great assistant coaches and hard-working players over the years. That includes his brother, Rennie, who was an assistant on the state title team and now coaches as Clinton, as well as former Trojans player Austin Pebbles, who is also in this year’s IBCA Hall of Fame class.

“Everywhere I’ve been I’ve had great assistant coaches and that helps so much,” Cluver said. “ ... I’ve been fortunate to have unbelievable assistants and you’ve gotta have some good kids.

“I was lucky to be part of something at Maroa-Forsyth and then here at Watseka, especially at the beginning, of having kids who buy in, listen and get after it.”

But there’s not a coach or a player who’s meant as much to Cluver’s career as his wife, Sherry.

“You can’t do anything like this if you don’t have an unbelievable wife, especially when we were young with the little ones,” Cluver said. “She’s basically a basketball widow for three months of the season and to have Sherry’s support means more than anything.”

<strong>Kukuck’s officiating career one he never saw coming</strong>

After he graduated from Herscher in 1986, Kukuck was looking to prolong his basketball career by walking on for longtime Cavaliers coach Denny Lehnus on the Kankakee Community College basketball team.

But, as Kuckuck remembers, Lehnus was honest that he wouldn’t have much of an opportunity to play, and that a post-playing career in officiating would be a great way to stay in touch with the game.

Almost 40 years later, Kukuck is now a hall-of-fame official.

“I’m humbled to be inducted, it’s nothing that I really set out to do,” Kukuck said. “My goal when I first started to officiate was to work a state tournament, and I’ve been able to do that three times. ... I figured that was my peak, and there wasn’t gonna be anything else.”

Kukuck learned under the longtime local officiating duo Bill Spriggs and Rick Preston, riding with them to games and talking about officiating the whole way there and back. He became a certified official himself in 1988 and quickly was given his own varsity games, with a packed house at Clifton’s Crater between legendary coaches Sennett (Central) and Jerry Krieg (Bishop McNamara) bringing state-ranked teams to battle in front of a standing room only crowd.

While he’s worked with just about every official around town, Kukuck doesn’t have a duo or trio he exclusively sticks to. That makes every season a treasure, as he is always getting to work with and see different peers at the job, as well as coaches and athletic directors he’s developed relationships with.

“I’ve never really had a set crew that I work with night in and night out, so getting to work with different officials from across the state and getting to know them over the years, I look forward to seeing them on my schedule,” Kukuck said. “ ... The guys that I work with, the coaches, the athletic directors have all treated me awesome throughout the years.”

A physical education teacher at Bradley Central Middle School, Kukuck also umpired baseball until 1995, when he got into baseball coaching. That stopped about a decade ago so he and his wife, Penny, could watch their children, Abby, Easton and Elise all play multiple sports at Herscher. Kukuck said that in both taking games in as a parent and also officiating games, he has been able to understand the perspective on both sides whenever over-zealous parents may have a complaint.

And developing that thick skin is what Kukuck thinks has been the key to his success and longevity as an official.

“Something that I’ve always told myself is it doesn’t really matter what everyone thinks I’m like, it’s what I know I’m like,” Kukuck said. “That’s carried me through because I know I can focus on the game or task at hand and shut other things out.

“I think that’s been the key to my longevity; tuning out the fans, listening for the coach, listening for the players, things like that,” he continued. “It’s not always the easiest thing to do, but if you’re focused, hopefully you’re gonna be successful.”