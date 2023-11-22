Kankakee City Council rejects liquor store request

KANKAKEE — The sought-after approval needed to sell alcohol in a west Kankakee location came up flat for a Kankakee-based businessman.

By an 11-2 vote, the Kankakee City Council overwhelmingly declined to support a conditional use permit needed to gain a liquor license allowing for the sale of alcohol at the planned Westside Groceries & Liquor store, 580 W. Jeffery St.

At Monday’s council meeting, the conditional use request in the city’s 4th Ward was rejected, as support was only gained by two council members, both from the 7th Ward, who represent residents in the Kankakee’s northeast side ward.

The two council members supporting the permit were Reggie Jones and Lenora Noble. The business owner operates a location in the 7th Ward where alcohol is sold. Second Ward Alderman Mike O’Brien was absent from Monday’s meeting.

Despite an emotional plea from Jones, the council seemed to ultimately decide there was not a need for an additional alcohol-selling establishment.

After the meeting, 4th Ward Alderwoman Danita Grant Swanson said she believes there are already enough liquor-selling locations within the community. She also has the same belief when it comes to video gaming locations.

“People in my ward were heavily opposed to this,” she said.

Asked if location owner Sunny Singh, a Kankakee resident, would move forward on developing the site as a grocery store, Swanson said he likely will not.

“He doesn’t feel it would work without a liquor license,” she said.

<strong>‘I DON’T KNOW WHY’</strong>

After the permit was voted down, Singh left the city council chamber. In the hallway outside the meeting room, Singh was asked what he planned to do with the site now that the permit was rejected.

He indicated he would not open Westside Groceries.

“I have no plans for the location. My plans are up in the air,” he said. He said the liquor sales’ revenue was needed to make the business profitable.

He was surprised by the overwhelming vote.

“I don’t know why this was denied,” he said.

Fellow 4th Ward Alderman Lance Marczak echoed Swanson’s statements. Marczak surveyed residents in the four-block area surrounding the site. Marczak said the overwhelming sentiment was an alcohol-selling location was not wanted.

“We are here to represent our ward. The people did not want this,” he said.

Marczak said his opposition was not a reflection on Singh.

“This is a store surrounded by homes. It’s not about the person. I represent the people of this ward.”

Marczak said Westside Groceries would be OK without the alcohol component.

Jones made an initial motion to approve the permit request on its second reading. A motion made by Jones at the Nov. 6 council meeting to approve the permit on its first reading was seconded by Noble.

But on the motion’s second reading, Jones’ motion did not gain its needed second to bring it to the floor for a vote.

Once the motion died because of a lack of a second, Swanson motioned to have the conditional use permit denied. Marczak seconded the motion, and the measure was strongly supported.

After the meeting, Mayor Chris Curtis said there were two factors at play defeating this permit.

First, he said, the council is of the opinion there are enough alcohol-selling locations.

Secondly, the West Jeffery site is surrounded by residences and not far from a school.

“They listened to what residents think. The council feels there are enough [places to purchase alcohol],” he said.

<strong>AMAR MARKET</strong>

Singh has operated Amar Market, 1612 E. Maple St., in the city’s 7th Ward, for the past two years.

Singh’s permit request had been approved by the Kankakee Planning Board on Aug. 15 by a 5-2 vote.

The East Maple site was cited for selling alcohol to underage drinkers on two occasions in mid-August, and the location was hit with a four-day suspension of its liquor license in late August.

During Monday’s city council meeting, Singh spoke during the public comment portion and stated everyone makes mistakes and he was asking for forgiveness regarding those incidents.

Jones said the city has liquor-selling locations throughout the city and he doesn’t hear an outcry against those sites.

He said everyone makes mistakes.

“Don’t tie his hands behind his back,” he said. He said if Singh were to make these same errors again, then action could be taken to take away his license.

Several residents spoke for and against the permit. Of those supporting the permit were former 7th Ward aldermen Steven Hunter and Carl Brown. Speaking in opposition was James Smith, who runs the Gift of God homeless shelter and a halfway house drug recovery site, We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, both based in Kankakee.

Jones also questioned what would become of the vacant site if Singh walks away from it. Singh has owned the site for about six months. He had been waiting on the permit before making any significant investment into the site.