Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Home sale prices rising

<strong>Q.</strong> What’s the average price of homes sold in the United States? I know home values have been rising, but I’m not sure by how much. <strong>— R.Y., Hackensack, New Jersey</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> You’re certainly right about home prices rising. According to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, the average sale price of a home sold in the U.S. was $513,400 as of the third quarter of 2023.

That’s actually down a bit from a year earlier, 2022, when the average was a whopping $547,800. But overall, home prices have indeed been rising quickly. In the third quarter of 2021, the average was $473,000, and in 2020, $397,800. A decade ago, in the third quarter of 2013, the average was $324,400.

Remember, though, that averages can be skewed by ultrahigh or ultralow figures, so it’s often best to look at median numbers. The median sale price of houses sold in the U.S. (also according to the St. Louis Fed) is $431,000 for the third quarter of 2023. That means that if you lined up all the sold homes in order of value, the middle one would have sold for $431,000. A decade earlier, the median was much lower, at $264,800.

<strong>Q.</strong> I bought some stock, but my brokerage didn’t send me paper stock certificates. Is that normal? <strong>— B.K., Eden Prairie, Minnesota</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> It’s very normal — and a good thing, too. Brokerages these days will routinely register shares that investors buy in “street name” — that is, the name of the brokerage. But they keep track of the shares and know they’re yours. This makes it easy for you to sell whenever you want, without having to find and deliver paper certificates you’ve kept in a safe place.

Fool’s School

Risky retirement moves

It’s tempting: You suddenly need a bunch of money for something — maybe a new transmission, maybe a kitchen remodel. And you have a bunch of money sitting in a retirement account, such as an IRA or 401(k). Why not withdraw — or maybe just borrow — some?

There are multiple reasons not to. For starters, come retirement, most of us will need a sizable nest egg. Relatively few people have pension income to look forward to, and the average monthly Social Security retirement benefit was only $1,841 as of September — that’s only about $22,000 for the year. So any money withdrawn means a smaller nest egg, less able to support you in the future.

Money withdrawn means you’ll be missing out on its growth, too. Imagine, for example, withdrawing $25,000 from an account when you’re still 20 years from retirement. If those dollars stayed in the account and grew at an annual average rate of, say, 8%, they’d become more than $116,000. (Money simply borrowed will also miss out on years of growth — and many borrowed dollars are never repaid, either.)

Meanwhile, if you withdraw money from a 401(k) or a traditional IRA before age 59 1/2, you’ll likely face a 10% early withdrawal penalty. Ouch. And there are taxes, too. Your withdrawal is likely to count as taxable income for federal taxation — and possibly for state and local taxation, as well. (The rules are more lenient for Roth IRAs.)

With our $25,000 example, you might be hit with a $2,500 penalty and owe $5,500 in federal taxes on it, totaling $8,000 — and leaving you with just $17,000 (before state or local taxes).

Many people simply cash out 401(k) accounts when they move from job to job, often figuring that the sums involved are not that significant. But small sums can become very large when left to grow for a long time.

It can be hard to avoid the temptation of tapping your retirement accounts, but it’s much better to leave your money where it is.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1963, when three people started an investment advisory newsletter that eventually reached 3,000 subscribers. I became one of the first discount brokerages in 1975 and soon invested in an automated transaction and record-keeping system. I acquired TD Ameritrade in 2020. Today, with a recent market value near $100 billion, I’m a leading investment services company with close to 36,000 employees. I recently boasted 34.5 million brokerage accounts, 4.8 million average daily trades, 1.8 million banking accounts, $890 billion in proprietary mutual funds and ETFs, and $7.8 trillion in total client assets. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots to the 1961 launch of a discount grocery store in Germany. I opened my first U.S. store in Iowa in 1976. I now have over 2,000 stores in more than 35 states, with more than 25,000 workers. I’m also buying hundreds of Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets. The two brothers who founded me split me up; their two current businesses own both me and Trader Joe’s. (I’m complicated!) I offer no-frills stores filled with brands such as Simply Nature and LiveGfree. You’ll need to lend me a quarter to use my shopping cart. Who am I? (Answer: Aldi)

The Motley Fool Take

Banking on it

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares were recently down around 20% over the past year, due in large part to the banking crisis earlier this year and macroeconomic worries. But the company remains financially healthy, is attractively valued at recent levels and should be able to weather any storms.

Rising interest rates have been a double-edged sword for B of A. The big bank’s income from interest on loans has risen. However, the high interest rates (combined with the high inflation that precipitated the rate hikes) have dampened consumer borrowing and spending.

Bank of America stands out above most bank stocks, though, in part because of its diversified business. The company has four business segments — consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and global markets — that allow it to participate in all areas of the banking industry. It also boasts an exceptionally strong financial position.

The company continues to out-innovate the rest of the industry, too. Its digital banking adoption continues to grow, and this technological advantage should translate into greater efficiency, higher profits and more customers over the long term. Bank of America has often increased its dividend over the last 10 years as well, and recently offered a juicy yield of 3.4%. (Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Bank of America.)