County Board approves $42M budget

KANKAKEE — This year’s high inflation has also had an impact on county government.

The Kankakee County Board OK’d the $42,099,991 budget on Tuesday. The new budget is an increase of just under $6 million from Fiscal Year 2023. Fiscal Year 24 begins Dec. 1 and ends Nov. 30, 2024.

The $6-million increase represents a 16% hike from the FY23’s budget of $36.2 million.

“It’s a higher budget number than we’re used to seeing because we’re using already captured funds from the bed-rental program [at Jerome Combs Detention Center], and the other local taxpayer-supported resources to pay off the jail,” board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “So that’s coming right out, and we’re not going to levy for that. That’s a tax break.

“We have to account for that somewhere that’s within our budget, instead of just being outside of the budget. That’s why it’s a little bit higher than usual.”

The county is also in the process of paying off outstanding bond debt of $1.52 million. The bond money was used to upgrade the courthouse computer software.

“That puts us as a really functionally debt-free county,” Wheeler said. “We have money in the bank, we’re not borrowing from ourselves or other entities.”

Wheeler also said the passage of the SAFE-T Act has impacted the budget. The county will likely have to hire personnel to handle SAFE-T requirements.

“We’re kind of just starting to jog a little bit with the SAFE-T Act to see what the impact is going to be within the court system,” he said. “So that’s within this budget as well.”

Board member Steven Hunter pointed out that more time and resources are being allocated toward the implementation of the SAFE-T Act crime reform legislation, while also paying off outstanding bonds.

“That’s something our constituents and taxpayers need to be well aware of,” he said.

Board member Colton Ekhoff also said that the SAFE-T Act impacts the revenue side of the county because of the loss of cash bail.

“We’ve seen how it’s starting to roll out,” Wheeler said. “It’s going to be difficult.”

The $42-million budget is reflected by the same amount expected on the revenue side for the county. The bulk of the general fund revenue comes from a variety of taxes, which will account for $23.3 million of the budget. The top three of those will come from $7.8 million in property tax, $6.5 million in sales tax and $4.35 million in state income tax.

County Finance Director Steve McCarty said it’s a good trend, from having to borrow money in the past to being able to pay off bonds early. The county can sustain itself.

“It’s a really good budget,” McCarty said. “It’s balanced.”