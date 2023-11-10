Woman charged for aggravated battery of pregnant teen not detained

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee woman accused of battering a 17-year-old pregnant girl earlier this week will not be held in jail.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Thursday he charged 25-year-old Kiara L. Edwards for aggravated battery in a public place.

According to a report, Kankakee police were dispatched to Ascension Saint Mary Hospital at 12:09 a.m. Monday in reference to a pregnant girl who was battered around 8 p.m. Sunday at a business in the 1600 block of East Maple Street.

The victim told investigators that while she was in a parked car in the parking lot in the 1600 block of East Maple Street, Edwards pulled her out of the vehicle by her hair and hit her numerous times.

The victim was five-months pregnant. The unborn child was pronounced dead Monday.

“Any remaining charges are pending further investigation and medical review at this time,” Rowe said.

Under the SAFE-T Act, Edwards is non-detainable on charges of aggravated battery.

“Aggravated battery is only detainable if you can prove the victim suffered ‘great bodily harm,’ which is the very element that remains under investigation here pending medical review,” Rowe said.

The SAFE-T Act is a measure that reformed the state’s criminal justice system.

On Sept. 18, a portion of the SAFE-T Act — the Pretrial Fairness Act — took effect. The Pretrial Fairness Act focused on ending cash bail.

“In the past, an offender with this charge could be held on bail, and thus in custody while even more serious charges are investigated. The SAFE-T Act makes this a non-detainable offense and thus she is required to be released,” Rowe explained.

“This is a failure of the SAFE-T Act to consider public safety where it requires the state to obtain and review extensive medical records and consult with experts all within a 48-hour timeframe, without any ability to seek detention while that case is further reviewed, even in cases where a murder charge could ultimately be brought.”

<strong>LAWSUIT</strong>

In September 2022, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey and Rowe sued Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Senate President Donald Harmon and Speaker of the House Christopher Welch.

Rowe and Downey argued the SAFE-T Act bill was passed during a lame duck session of the Illinois General Assembly. Legislators had only an hour to read the 765-page bill before voting.

The legislative action denied the state’s residents a chance to comment and provide input, Rowe said.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Theis consolidated Kankakee’s lawsuit with 63 others that were filed by other state’s attorneys in Illinois.

Kankakee County Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit Thomas Cunnington ruled last December the Pretrial Fairness Act unconstitutional.

His ruling was overturned by the Illinois State Supreme Court in July.