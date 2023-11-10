Momence erects 2 street signs to warn drivers of crossing geese

Safety for geese just increased in Momence.

And as these flighted friends cross the street with less danger present — they’re known to crowd around Illinois Route 17 and Island Park — they have neighbor Tracy Ahrens to thank.

Permanent signs are up along Illinois Route 17 notifying drivers of the presence of geese crossing as they enter and exit Momence.

The project has taken nearly seven months.

“On April 9, I wrote letters to the mayor of Momence and aldermen, asking for help in placing signs along [Route 17] to reduce the number of geese and ducks being severely injured or killed,” Ahrens said.

Ahrens said injuries and deaths seem to have increased after brush and other natural landscape along that area of road was altered to put in a walking path beside the river. Birds land here in and along the river and wander up the bank and into the road. The natural buffer no longer exists.

Living nearby, Ahrens has seen the dangers firsthand for these birds.

Ahrens said Momence Mayor Charles Steele recommended she contact Van Drunen Farms, as the company owns the land in that area.

“Benjamin Williams, Urban Waterfowl Project Manager, Illinois Department of Natural Resources visited to examine the busy area and talk with someone from Van Drunen Farms about ideas to help protect birds,” Ahrens said, noting that, after many meetings, letters and follow ups, she purchased a goose crossing sign, and a friend purchased the other.

“Van Drunen placed temporary bird crossing signs along the road while we worked on this project,” she said, crediting Ted Petersen for his help.

“I am going to ask if Van Drunen Farms can continue to also place temporary signs closer to the roadside. They seem to have helped.”

The signs were put up at the end of October. Lucas Stroud, assistant county engineer for the Kankakee County Highway Department, had a team erect the signs. Placement had to be specific according to state guidelines, and Lucas helped with this placement.

Now birds can feel a bit safer near busy roadways.

Dawn Tutt, who is known for her work with animals and wildlife throughout the county, called Ahrens “incredibly wonderful and tenacious” in regard to her accomplishment.

“The signs are permanent and hope to warn drivers of geese and ducks being potentially in the busy road in front of CVS pharmacy and the Van Drunen Farms’ main office,” Ahrens said.