'Colin From Accounts' debuts on Paramount+

People love dogs, often more than they love other people. This has inspired any number of comedies, from “Must Love Dogs” to “Strays.” Romantic comedies are also heavily reliant on the “meet cute” concept, a device that throws two strangers together in the most endearing way and waits three acts for them to finally get the hint that they are fated for each other.

So how about a “meet cute” comedy featuring a dog in all the worst ways? And by “worst,” I mean “Colin From Accounts,” streaming two new episodes per week on Paramount+.

“Colin” stars Harriet Dyer (“The Invisible Man”) as Ashley, a brash young woman who’s not above a bit of flirtation. In fact, as “Colin” opens, she all but flashes Gordon (Patrick Brammall), distracting him as he drives by and causing him to run over a dog.

The good news is the dog lives but will require a staggering vet bill. And the canine’s care and convalescence force these two strangers to spend quality time together, learning, for instance, Gordon is a bit of a unicycle-riding nerd and Ashley is the kind of girl who thinks nothing of causing men to take their eyes off the road.

But about that dog? Will viewers, particularly fans of romantic comedies, ever get over this premise? Most dog comedies are more about caring for the pooch, not nearly killing it. Just this year, Freevee streamed the 2023 comedy “Puppy Love,” about a couple (Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin) forced together when one of their dogs impregnates the other’s.

The defense of dogs can illuminate even the darkest sensibility. In Ricky Gervais’ pitch-black 2019 comedy “After Life,” he plays a grief-stricken widower so devastated by the loss of his wife he seriously considers ending it all. The only thing that keeps him going is the thought there would be no one to feed the dog who had brought so much joy to his cancer-stricken wife.

So, running over the dog just might be a deal breaker for potential fans of “Colin From Accounts.”

But to every rule there is an exception. In the long-running U.K. import “Doc Martin,” Martin Clunes’ dyspeptic M.D. can’t stand the dog who believes he has a right to live in his home and what the Brits call his “surgery.” At one point (spoiler alert) he even tries to euthanize the mangy intruder. And viewers stuck by him for 10 seasons.

So perhaps there’s some hope for Ashley and Gordon after all.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A connection to the force offers a clue to a businessman’s murder on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• Angelina wants straight answers from Mike on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” (7 p.m., MTV, TV-14).

• A high-school reunion exhumes old heartaches in the 2023 documentary “You Were My First Boyfriend” (7 p.m., HBO2, TV-PG).

• The Chicago Bears host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football (7:15 p.m.), streaming on Prime Video.

• A personal crisis has Mags feeling derailed on “Transplant” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

CULT CHOICE

Notorious “bad taste” director John Waters followed up his breakthrough 1988 comedy “Hairspray” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14) with “Cry Baby” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-MA), a sendup of Elvis musicals. It continued his penchant for blending conventional entertainment with shock value. Johnny Depp leads a sprawling ensemble cast including Hollywood actors, veterans of underground movies, rockers and tabloid fodder, including Amy Locane, Polly Bergen, Susan Tyrrell, Iggy Pop, Ricki Lake, Traci Lords, Troy Donahue, Mink Stole, Joe Dallesandro, Joey Heatherton, David Nelson, Willem Dafoe and Patricia Hearst.

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A pit master sets the agenda on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The Golden Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Left holding the bag on “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Bachelor in Paradise” (8:10 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A blown cover leads to a delicate escape on “SEAL Team” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, r).

LATE NIGHT

Adam Kinzinger and Willie Nelson are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jared Leto and AJR on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Daniel Ricciardo and Lauren Daigle appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Hilary Duff, Ben Marshall, John Higgins, Martin Herlihy and Justin Faulkner visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... John Mendoza, Vince Morris, Ritch Shydner and Judy Tenuta appear on “Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen” (11:37 p.m., CBS).