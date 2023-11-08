GAME OF THE WEEK: (4)East St. Louis at (1)Kankakee

<strong>(4)East St. Louis (9-2) at (1)Kankakee (11-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 1 p.m. Saturday

(4)Flyers (9-2)

Players to watch: QB Robert “Pops” Battle, WR/S Leontre “Smiley” Bradford

Flyers on offense: The Flyers have been flying high as of late, as they’ve scored 48 or more points in six of their past seven contests. Whether it’s on the ground or through the air, Battle is the team’s offensive focal point and he’s only gotten hotter in the postseason. Over the first two rounds of playoff action, the Lindenwood University commit has gone 20-for-27 passing for 482 yards and nine touchdowns and has added 126 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Rico Bond, Battle’s future Lindenwood teammate, and Purdue commit Jesse Watson are the top two targets Battle will look to lock into, but similarly to the Kays, pretty much every skill position player on the Flyers roster boasts the ability to flip the game’s momentum with one play. Anchored on the interior by Aiden Taylor, the Flyers also will use a bevy of backs in addition to Battle to solidify their rushing attack.

Flyers on defense: The Kays haven’t matched up with many teams that have the lateral speed to contain their speedsters on the edges, but the Flyers will certainly provide that challenge. Bradford, who will be joining Watson at Purdue, brings the heat from the back side of the defense from the safety spot, and he will almost certainly be looking to clean up any outside runs by Tony Phillips, James “Dink” Stampley and Larenz Walters. They’re stout at all three levels up the middle, as Bradford in the secondary is behind linebacker Bryce Harrison and lineman Keylan LeGrant have spent all season funneling traffic to the outside, where playmakers like cornerback Charles Bass await. The East Side defense has been one of the toughest in the state to score on lately, as they’ve allowed just seven points through the first two rounds of the playoffs and surrendered just 28 points throughout the course of the Southwestern Conference season, including three shutouts in five games.

(1)Kays (11-0)

Players to watch: QB Larenz Walters, LB Kennarius Chandler

Kays on offense: In what is close to being a track meet on turf Saturday, running back/slot receiver Tony Phillips just might be the fastest player between the lines Saturday and if the Kays make the semifinal round, it’s likely he will have replicated his three-touchdown performance he put up last week. Walters missed that Bremen game because of injury and was still slightly hobbled, but not only does his presence and improving health give the Kays their senior signal-caller, it also gives them another perimeter weapon when Cedric Terrell III is able to line up out wide with Phillips, Stampley, Zyon Turner, Quan McElroy, Key’Andre White and others. And while the Flyers likely boast upwards of a dozen or so NCAA Division I players, Kays tackle/guard Marques Easley is the bluest of the blue-chip recruits that will see the field, as he and the rest of the boys up front will be challenged by the biggest, fastest defensive front they’ve met this season.

Kays on defense: A week removed from allowing more points in the first half (35) than they had in a game through their first 10 weeks (26), the Kays plan on bringing their second-half defense from last week that forced four turnovers and didn’t allow an Eisenhower point. It all starts with Chandler, a likely all-state linebacker who showed he can rush the passer (2.5 sacks), stuff the run game (1.5 tackles for loss) and force turnovers (interception, forced fumble) last week, but this an entire unit that has spent all season long making plays. If ends Elijah Faulkner and Michael Washington can generate a pass rush and keep Battle contained, the Kays have the talent on the defensive side to keep everything in front of them and not allow the big plays the Flyers have been known to be able to create. Turner was a huge X-Factor on both sides last week, and his improvement in the secondary has given them even more depth that they’ll need to lean on Saturday.