GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Mac earns third straight regional title

PEOTONE — When Mackenzie McCammon, Lille Nugent and Ana Darr immersed themselves into the Bishop McNamara girls volleyball starting lineup as freshmen in 2020, they did so in a COVID-19-shortened season that didn’t feature an IHSA State Series.

As it turns out, the pandemic is the only thing that could stop the trio of four-year starters from winning regional championships.

After a mid-set surge in the first helped them pull away in the first set, the Irish kept that sizzle in the second set to defeat Beecher 2-0 (25-18, 25-20) in Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Peotone Regional championship, the third straight regional crown for McNamara.

“It’s amazing,” McCammon, a setter who went over the 1,000 career assist mark in last week’s win over Manteno, said. “I think we’ve really worked hard for it as me, Lillee and Ana have been on varsity since we were freshmen.

“It’s really great to show that all the hard work has been achieved.”

The Irish (18-6) and Bobcats (18-15) went toe-to-toe for much of the early going, but a 5-0 run, highlighted by a towering kill from Darr that seemed to jolt the Irish, gave them momentum that they never relinquished.

While she will also spend time in the back row, like she did Thursday, and on the outside, Darr has built her four-year career off of her standout play as a middle hitter, which is where she put her fingerprints all over Thursday’s title match from, tallying a team-high seven kills and three blocks.

“All of our girls can hit, but we’re gonna ride or die with Ana,” Irish coach Ryan Thomas said. “Our goal today was, if they’re gonna beat us, they have to stop Ana.

“We can rely on everyone, but not many people have middles that can stop Ana, and we’re gonna ride her as far as she can take us.”

McCammon, who had all 20 of McNamara’s assists Thursday, picked up a trio of kills herself with a few perfectly-placed and perfectly-timed dumps. She said she initially wasn’t sure how well it would work when she ended a lengthy volley as part of that 5-0 run with her first one, but there was only one way to find out.

“When it’s been going for a long rally and the girls aren’t expecting it, I’ll just try and throw one over there,” McCammon said. “Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, but you’ve gotta just see sometimes.”

And while the Irish continued to lean on their wealth of experience, both with their four-year seniors and other experienced players like junior outside hitter Kenna Brosseau, they’ve also ridden a youth movement into their third consecutive sectional round.

Sophomores Kate Dole (six kills) and Journey Slone (four kills) helped solidify the front line and also had a block each and freshman libero Gianna Brosseau continued serving as a key leader beyond her years. Similarly to how Darr came up under a stalwart middle, 2021 Daily Journal Player of the Year Jacqueline Allaway, Dole has come up under a stalwart middle in Darr.

“We went from Jacqueline to Ana and now I’m hoping we go from Ana to Kate,” Thomas said. “We’ve had some really good middles, and to have a good team you have to have a really good middle.”

The Bobcats, who went undefeated in the River Valley Conference for the fourth straight year and won the RVC Tournament, continued to abide by their lofty standards under first-year coach Jon Herron.

“The girls teams are always hungry, always aggressive and always wanting more, so it wasn’t hard to keep them motivated on where we wanted to be,” Herron said. “I don’t think we ever reached our full potential, but we were real close and gave it a good run into this tournament.”

While the small-but-impactful senior class of libero Emma Tiltges and outside hitter Katie Jones played their final volleyball game for the Bobcats, Herron and a shockingly young team that had four juniors, five sophomores and a pair of freshmen this season will look to near, or reach, that full potential next fall.

“Our senior leaders were really important to us this year, but we have a lot of young talent,” Herron said. “I’m confident we have a lot more years of good volleyball ahead with some of our young stars and young up-and-comers.”

For the Irish, Thomas said winning a third straight regional wasn’t a goal the team set out for at the start of the year. Rather, they want to do what neither of the past two McNamara regional championship volleyball teams were able to do — win a sectional and perhaps even more.

“We’ve gotta play like we want it; I always tell the girls that we’re our biggest opponents,” Thomas said. “Most of our losses this year have been to good teams, but we’ve also defeated ourselves.

“If we just keep playing and keep getting better every day, we should be able to accomplish that goal.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Darr had seven kills, three blocks, six digs and a pair of aces. Dole added six kills and a block and Slone had four kills and a block. Kenna Brosseau had a team-high three aces to go along with three kills, a block and eight digs. Lillee Nugent also had eight digs and three kills. McCammon had all 20 Irish assists and Gianna Brosseau added seven digs.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Bobcats.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish will face Chicago University in Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Southland College Prep Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m.