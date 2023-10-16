Theodore 'Ted' Tusinski

BRADLEY — Theodore "Ted" A. Tusinski, age 96½, of Bradley, passed away Friday (Oct. 13, 2023), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born March 12, 1927, in Bradley, the son of Wicenty "Vincent" and Stanislawa "Stella" (Naworska) Tusinski. Ted married Theresa Sadowski on June 12, 1948, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. She preceded him in death in 2002; just shy of 54 years of marriage.

Early on, Ted entered the workforce at the age of 14, setting pins at the Dandelles Bowling Alley. Ted, being hardworking and skilled, would take on any necessary employment to support his family.

Ted served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater attached to the Motor Torpedo Squadron 7th Fleet, which included the USS Hilo (AGP) and the USS Portunus (AGP). He later transferred to the USS Markab (AD-21), a destroyer tender, as Radioman 1st Class. Ted was renowned by his shipmates for being one of the fastest morse code radio telegraph operators. He completed his tour of duty aboard the destroyer USS Perry (DD-844) on a good will tour of postwar Europe. This included touring 31 cities in 18 countries.

After returning home from the war, Ted was an electrician in the maintenance department from 1947 to 1974, during the reign of American Marietta, Martin Marietta and eventually the Chemical Coatings Division of Mobil Chemical Corporation in Kankakee. From 1964 to 1974, he served as local union president of Steelworkers Local 14728. In addition, Ted operated his own repair business specializing in TV repairs and other household appliances.

Beginning in 1984, Ted was employed by The Valspar Corporation as a corporate senior personnel advisor, operating from the Kankakee facility until 1992, when he retired to care for his wife, Theresa, who was fighting breast cancer. Prior to 1984, the Kankakee facility was owned by the Chemical Coatings Division of Mobil Chemical Corporation, where he served as employee relations manager from 1974 to 1984. He was a member of the American Society for Personnel Administration. After Ted’s retirement in 1992, he continued to serve as a labor relations consultant for The Valspar Corporation.

He is credited with arranging the trip in 1975 to Mobil’s Joliet Refinery for 21 members of the Kankakee Fire Department to learn how to fight gasoline fires.

Ted was a lifetime member of the American Legion, the VFW and the Loyal Order of Moose. He was also a member of PT Boats, Inc., supporting the preservation of World War II PT boats, bases and destroyer tenders' history. Ted loved supporting and attending his naval reunions, which included the USS Markab and USS Perry.

He loved and took pride in his yearly garden. He immersed himself in its care and nurturing to ensure it sufficiently provided for family and friends. Ted was an avid baker, being known for making the best pumpkin, cherry and apple pies. His homemade breads were beyond anything available in any store.

He was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan ever since he could throw a ball. He held season tickets for 39 years. Ted never once lost faith in his Cubs. On the 32nd year, Nov. 3, 2016, the Cubs rewarded him with a World Series victory. In the words of Harry Caray, "Holy Cow!" Ted was so elated to have experienced this during his lifetime.

Ted enjoyed bowling for many years as a member of the Northside AC Bowling League.

A dream came true July 11, 2008, when Ted was fortunate to participate in the inaugural Honor Flight Chicago to Washington D.C. to visit the World War II Memorial. Ted was also instrumental in ensuring a memorial brick was placed on behalf of the USS Markab at the World War II Memorial Museum in San Antonio, Texas, designing the brick himself.

He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley.

Surviving are two sons, Steven Tusinski, of Manteno, and Lawrence (Larry) Tusinski, of Bradley; one daughter and son-in-law, Judy (David) Grumish, of Champaign; eight grandchildren, Michelle (Jack) Prichard, Heather (Jeffrey) Hubert, Jennifer (Ron) Thornton, Christine Rogers, Ryan (Kensey) Grumish, Eric Grumish, Renee (Michael) Lacine and Emily Grumish; nine great-grandchildren, Jordan Thornton, Schyler Prichard, Kody (Alexis Nelson) Kohler, Tyler (Nich) Goodrich, Kory Rogers, Sophia Hubert, Troy Hubert, Theodore "Teddy" Grumish and Lucas Lacine; and one great-great-grandchild, Rilynn Kohler; a sister-in-law, Elnora Tusinski; several nieces and nephews; and longtime special friend, Rita O'Connor, of Irwin.

In addition to his wife, Theresa Tusinski; he was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Stella Tusinski; his two brothers, Stephen Tusinski and Joseph Tusinski; and one sister, Victoria Harris.

Family and faith were of utmost importance to Ted. He was a beacon of love, respect, kindness and devotion to all, serving as the family's moral compass throughout his entire lifetime.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made in honor of Ted to charities of the family’s choice.

