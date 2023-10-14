Local garden clubs host GCI’s District VIII meeting

Spades and shovels were left behind as gardeners from Garden Clubs of Illinois converged on the Kankakee Public Library for a rare local meeting of GCI’s District VIII clubs.

Kankakee Valley Garden Club and Kankakee Kultivators teamed up to organize and host the event, choosing a unique special program — a first — on hi-tech for gardeners. Keynote speaker for the day was Melody Orth, an app director and educator.

Orth teaches others how to use applications on their mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones. Her one-and-a-half-hour presentation, Bountiful Garden Apps for Your Mobile Devices, helps people select and operate apps that discover and identify plants, trees, insects, pests and diseases that exist in Illinois, the U.S. and various other parts of the world.

During her Oct. 2 program, Orth also displayed methods of assessing app features —including reviews, security notices, and safety issues.

Orth demonstrated apps to represent each category of gardening from flowers and vegetables to trees and landscaping. Her enthusiasm and knowledge inspired her listeners, as evidenced by all their note taking, questions and comments.

Before Orth’s presentation, Kultivators President Burma Mathews and Kankakee Valley Co-presidents Diane McCartney and Melody Orth opened the district’s business meeting with welcomes to all present.

GCI First Vice-President Diane Greenawalt offered an overview of GCI’s current state and district news. Officers of regional garden clubs from Lemont, Oak Lawn, Wilmington and Kankakee metro gave announcements regarding their clubs’ past and future activities. What initially was intended as a report session quickly became an idea session.

Kankakee Valley Garden Club and the Kankakee Kultivators coordinated efforts and offerings of several clubs and businesses. The two host clubs arranged for a buffet lunch to be preordered from Honey’s Catering, Chebanse. Lemont Garden Club created centerpieces and Wilmington Garden Club provided desserts.

Kankakee Public Library provided not only meeting space, but also liquid refreshments. Kris Mathers provided electronic equipment and tech support.

Of course, no state/district meeting would be complete without the participation of local vendors and promoters. These included Flat Rock Farms; Petal Pushers Florals; Spareparts Designs (Artistic Designer Liz Bingley); and UIUC Extension Service (Master Gardeners). The following additional vendors supported raffle baskets and gift certicates, besides: Snider’s Nursery, Locavore Farm, Tholens’ Landscape & Garden Center, DressWell Boutique and The Chicago Botanic Garden.

Post-meeting tours were given at Kankakee Kultivators’ Column Garden in Governor Small Park and Kankakee Valley Garden Club’s Blue Star Memorial Garden at Court and Wall streets.

Gardeners (and “wanna-be” gardeners) are welcome at monthly meetings:

<strong>Kankakee Kultivators</strong>

• Meets the second Thursday each month, February through December* at the Kankakee Public Library

• Noon business meeting followed by a 1 p.m. special program

• Call Burma at 815-260-1243 for details.

<strong>Kankakee Valley Garden Club</strong>

• Meets the fourth Thursday each month, February through December* at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center

• 5:30 special program followed by a business meeting

• Call Diane at 815-939-4416 for details

<em>*Exceptions for holidays, field trips, tours, and garden walks.</em>