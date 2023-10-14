Historic Churches Walking Tour set for Oct. 28 in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — At 10 a.m. Oct. 28, the Kankakee Public Library will offer a Historic Churches Walking Tour. This will be a guided tour around downtown Kankakee to learn about and explore the area’s historic churches.

The tour will depart from the library and end at the French Heritage Museum for light refreshments. This event is free but limited to 20 participants.

Registration is required by calling 815-939-4564.

Note that it’s anticipated the group will be walking for approximately two hours, so be sure to wear comfortable shoes. Also note that the French Heritage Museum is not ADA-accessible.

Questions can be directed to the Kankakee Public Library by calling 815-939-4564.