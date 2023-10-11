Sunday hoops: Church-based basketball league is a success

The pounding of the basketball is not quite as loud inside the gym at the Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, but word has spread loud and clear about the K1 Men’s Basketball League.

Played weekly on Sunday afternoons, a dozen teams — featuring about 120 or so players — find a day of pounding the basketball on the carpeted floor at the church which neighbors Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.

Truth be told, the players would rather play on a real hardwood surface, but all in all the joy is in playing these competitive games with friends and sometime strangers in the league which is now in its sixth year.

Started in March 2021 as a way to have some fun and exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has grown from its original nine teams and features a fall and spring league.

The leagues are sprinkled with former high school and collegiate Kankakee County area players who, despite having ended their high school or college careers some time ago, cannot step away from their love of basketball.

Jonathan Hentschel, 27, a 2018 Olivet Nazarene University sports management and Spanish major grad who was a pitcher on the baseball team, was simply looking for a way to help restart society.

Hentschel, who also earned a 2021 master’s degree in urban ministry from ONU, had no idea what he was about to begin at the Kankakee Nazarene church, where he serves as director of sports ministry, a volunteer post.

“I made up the position myself,” he joked.

<strong>COVID-INSPIRED LEAGUE</strong>

With all honesty, he noted, he’s a disaster on the basketball floor.

“It was the end of 2020, and nothing was happening here due to the pandemic. I looked at this carpeted court and said, ‘What can be done?’ There is literally nothing going on,” he said.

He asked the question: What if the church opened the gym?

Leadership said that would not be a problem.

“We told a few guys. Then, dozens of people started showing up.”

It was a good problem.

The basketball league officially started in March 2021. March is, of course, the greatest month for basketball as championship tournaments engulf the country and everything seemingly revolves around the bouncing ball.

Kankakee Nazarene was no different.

The Sunday open gym became an organized day of team play. The number of young and some older men expanded. Nine teams turned into 12. The teams took the names of NBA teams.

The teams play every Sunday. The year is divided into two leagues: fall and spring. The spring league plays from March through early May. The fall league runs from August through early November.

Six games are played every Sunday throughout the league seasons. Each season has games scheduled for 11 weeks. The season concludes with a two-week playoff.

The two seasons account for 26 weeks, exactly half of the year.

Games are started and finished within a hour. The games feature two 20-minute periods. The game clock runs throughout the contest but stops for play stoppages during the game’s final five minutes.

If a team finds itself hopelessly trailing, they can call it quits, letting the next begin to help speed up the process.

<strong>GREAT SUCCESS</strong>

Hentschel would not mind taking credit for the success the league has become. But he doesn’t. In fact, he is amazed as he is seated on the stage overlooking the basketball court as a pair of teams square off in the day’s second game.

A group of 15 to 20 volunteers assist Hentschel.

“I did not think it would become as big as it has. I guess I didn’t realize how big basketball was in this area. I didn’t realize the passion from players and the community,” he said. “I love organizing things. This came natural to me.”

And because it is a church-based league, proper behavior is not only encouraged, but demanded. Cursing is not allowed. Fighting is prohibited. The games are officiated by three paid actual area basketball referees.

Players must be at least 18 years old. There are no practices. Players put on their team uniforms, lace their shoes and hit the hardwood — or in this case, the carpet.

Hentschel notes three of every four players call Kankakee County home.

<strong>LOVE THE GAME</strong>

One of those players is Jerry “Chills” Wills, of Kankakee. He is the league’s most-senior player. He’s 51. He coaches and plays, although he admits he coaches more than he plays.

The 6-foot-3-inch Wills is also the assistant coach for the Kankakee Kays boys basketball team.

The 1989 Kankakee High School graduate knows more than a thing or two about basketball, and he could not be happier spending his Sundays playing and watching hoops.

He’s been a part of the league since its inception.

“I can’t get away from the game. I love the game. I have so much history with all of these guys,” he said.

When the league was being considered, Hentschel reached out to Wills. He wanted his help.

Wills said there was never a question in his mind that he wouldn’t help. He also knew with certainty the league would grow.

While it would be a slam-dunk certainty the league could grow beyond 12 teams, there are no plans for growth. The concept is to have all 12 teams play and have play completed within the time slot of noon to about 8 p.m.

“I knew it would grow,” said Wills, who has been twice named the K1’s coach of the year. “There is not a lot happening on Sundays.”

Wills notes while the idea is to have fun and work up a sweat, the guys take it seriously. There are some instances where players take exception to a foul which may have been somewhat too aggressive, or a turnover call which was missed, but all in all, the play concludes with handshakes and pats on the back.

Watching from a metal folding chair is Lauren McClaughly, of Watseka, a veterinarian from VCA in Kankakee. She is here to watch her boyfriend, 6-foot-9-inch Seth Johnson, play. Johnson is a former ONU hoops player.

“We’re here every Sunday,” she said with a grin. “It’s been part of our weekend routine for the past three years. It’s definitely the highlight of his week and I enjoy watching him do what he loves.”

Johnson, 30, a Cissna Park High School teacher and basketball coach, joked after the game that three years ago he was the K1 League MVP. This season he does not even start.

He said his body is breaking down. His doctor has told him to stop playing so much basketball, but he can’t give it up.

“This league has definitely gotten more competitive. I just love this,” he said.

<strong>‘AWESOME THING’</strong>

Seated not far from Johnson’s girlfriend was Jakobra Stevenson, of Matteson. He traveled to the game to watch his uncle, Jeremiah Mitchell, 27, play. Mitchell is a team sponsor.

Mitchell played college football at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn.

“Basketball was always his first love. This is a great league, great for community,” Stevenson said. “This brings a lot of young men together.”

Bringing people together. For Hentschel, that was his goal from day one. Bringing young men together to enjoy one another.

How long the league will last is anyone’s guess. Hentschel is quite pleased with what has taken place in the carpeted gym.

“This provides an awesome thing to be a part of. The guys are extremely respectful of where they are playing.”