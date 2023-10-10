Voice of the People:

Teenagers have nearly three times more fatal crashes than drivers over 20. These sobering statistics are heartbreaking. National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 15 – 21, a campaign bringing awareness to this issue.

Teen driver safety is a shared responsibility. Discuss and model safe driving habits with young people in your sphere. Limit cell phone use and never text behind the steering wheel. Talk about driving distractions and how to reduce them. Stress the importance of following posted limits, leaving adequate space between cars, and adjusting to changeable road conditions. Urge young people to buckle up, whether in the driver’s seat or as passengers. Discourage teens from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, including certain prescription and over-the-counter medications. Encourage good sleep habits. Drowsiness also impairs the driver’s ability to operate a vehicle.

Inexperience is a factor in many teen driving accidents. Illinois’ Graduated Licensing law addresses this problem by requiring more supervised time behind the wheel for beginning drivers. Use this opportunity to help the young person in your family recognize and respond appropriately to hazardous driving situations.

The Illinois Insurance Association, a property-casualty trade association, encourages parents, families, community members, and all licensed motorists to support safe driving initiatives during National Teen Driver Safety Week and throughout the year. Together we can help teens become capable, skilled, and careful drivers.