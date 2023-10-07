Local author Webber returns to the bookshelf with sequel to 2019 novel

Back on the bookshelf is local author and owner of A.N. Webber Trucking, Alan Webber, releasing the sequel to his 2019 novel “Whipping Post.”

“Roll Me Away” brings back the character of Tim Harrison, years away from his problems in Whipping Post. He’s now a company driver for Saxon Brothers Trucking in Dallas, Texas. Settling down on a ranch outside of the town of Cave Creek, Ariz., he and his dog, Rory, are assigned a steady route between El Paso, Texas, and Tijuana, Mexico. But Tim’s still fighting demons from the murder of his wife.

When a fellow Saxon Brothers trucker is murdered by a theft ring working out of El Paso, Tim’s old buddy, JD Tolliver, gets involved in hunting down the gang. In the process, JD winds up fighting for his life. Now with two employees having been attacked by the same theft ring, and no word from the police, John Saxon gets involved.

He enlists Tim’s aid, pulling him back into a situation that Tim’s not sure he wants to become involved. He has other things, like possibly a new love life, on his mind.

“Roll Me Away” is available in both paperback and hardcover and is available through <a href="https://www.archwaypublishing.com" target="_blank">archwaypublishing.com</a>.

<strong>About the Author</strong>

Webber is the owner of the Kankakee-based A.N. Webber Trucking, a nationwide transportation and logistics company. He is also a newspaper columnist, blogger and weekly podcast host. When not writing or running his business, Webber spends time futilely honing golf skills, reading or spending time with his grandchildren. He resides in both Kankakee County and Maricopa County, Ariz. Learn more at <a href="https://www.webberswhippingpost.com" target="_blank">webberswhippingpost.com</a>.