Game shows galore as talk shows reseume

CBS launches "Lotteria Loca" (8 p.m., TV-PG), a high-energy game show based on traditional Mexican bingo. A popular Mexican actor and television personality, host Jaime Camil may be familiar to viewers from his appearance on the ABC sitcom "Jane the Virgin."

The accent here is on excitement among the participants, familiar to fans of this fare and of series like "The Price Is Right at Night" (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). Should the energy flag on "Lotteria Loca," music is provided by singer and percussionist Sheila E.

The ongoing actors strike has necessitated a proliferation of prime-time game shows. Look for a new variation on "Deal or No Deal" to return to NBC. This version will leave a studio and take place on an island. Hope they keep those briefcases free of sand. Howie Mandel, who hosted the NBC series for years, will return as producer. Joe Manganiello ("Magic Mike") will host "Deal or No Deal Island." A premiere date has not yet been announced.

-- Clueless, womanizing brothers (Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan) hope to open their own nightclub in the 1998 comedy "A Night at the Roxbury (7 p.m., Cinemax).

Savagely received by critics, it is considered one of the weaker spinoff movies to emerge from a recurring "SNL" sketch. It has a rating of 11% on the Rotten Tomatoes meter. That's terrible, but to put it in perspective, the 1994 "SNL" comedy "It's Pat" weighs in at zero. Both films featured one-note characters who grew unbearable when a brief bit became a movie.

Speaking of "SNL," the just-concluded writers' strike means that the venerable comedy showcase will return. No dates have been announced, perhaps since the new season's cast has yet to be finalized.

And with the end of the writers' strike, "SNL" veterans Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers will return tonight with original installments of their nighttime talk shows, as will Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel. Look for the first original monologues since May.

Guest-list assembly will be affected by the ongoing actors' strike, so look for writers, politicians and comedians without a Screen Actors Guild card.

-- The "POV" (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) documentary "Murders that Matter" follows Movita Johnson-Harrell, who lost her son in 2011. She channeled her grief into political action, forming the Charles Foundation, speaking out about gun violence in the Black community.

-- October brings a spate of monster marathons and other events counting down the days to Halloween. Acorn, the streaming platform dedicated to U.K., European and Australian fare, launches the first season of "The Terror," the British period series about the crew of a stranded ship exploring the Arctic that ran on AMC in 2018.

Viewers can also anticipate Halloween with the horror classic "Rosemary's Baby" (7 p.m., AMC, TV-14) from 1968, and get two chances to catch the 2018 incarnation of "Halloween" (5:45 p.m. and 7:55 p.m., FXM, TV-MA), one of many sequels to the 1978 shocker. The 2018 horror film "Midsommer" (7 p.m., Sho2) does not hew closely to the Halloween horror genre, but its themes of pagan ritual may be appropriate to the holiday.

-- Speaking of screams, the animated series "Fright Krewe" begins streaming on Hulu and Peacock.

Acorn also launches season seven of the French detective series "Candice Renoir."

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

-- Blind auditions enter their third night on "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

-- The New York Giants host the Seattle Seahawks in Monday Night Football action (7 p.m., ABC, ESPN).

-- Knight's ex investigates a murder in a National Park on "NCIS" (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

-- Slipped a dangerous toxin, a journalist faces a ticking clock on "The Irrational" (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A teacher's (Anne Bancroft) tough love tames wild child Helen Keller (Patty Duke), born deaf and blind, in the 1962 adaptation of the stage drama "The Miracle Worker" (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Both actresses won Oscars and would go on to become major pop icons in the 1960s, with Duke playing twins in the sitcom "The Patty Duke Show" and a brassy diva in the 1967 camp classic "Valley of the Dolls," the same year Bancroft was immortalized as Mrs. Robinson in "The Graduate."