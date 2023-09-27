Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Funds or stocks?

<strong>Q.</strong> Are mutual funds safer to invest in than stocks? <strong>— B.B., Newton, Massachusetts</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> They can be. A mutual fund spreads its assets across a range of investments, such as stocks, bonds or cash. That diversification can make it less risky than having your money in only a few holdings because if a holding that makes up 20% of your portfolio implodes, it will do more damage than if the holding was one of 200 in a mutual fund in which you’re invested.

Mutual funds come in all shapes and sizes, though, and some are riskier than others. For most investors, low-fee, broad-market index funds, such as ones that track the S&P 500, are a terrific choice — offering solid long-term growth and reasonable risk. Riskier funds include those focused on a volatile industry or region and those that invest in derivatives or employ leverage.

If you choose to invest in individual stocks, you can reduce your risk by keeping up with their progress.

<strong>Q.</strong> I understand that when a company reports bad news, many investors might sell their shares. But who buys them? <strong>— G.R., Bellevue, Washington</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> Think of the stock market as an auction, where stocks trade at prices that buyers are willing to pay and sellers are willing to accept. So if there’s some bad news out about the Home Surgery Kits Co. (ticker: OUCHH), many shareholders may sell. The stock price will drop, because few people will want to buy shares at the pre-lawsuit price, believing the company is worth less. As the price falls, at some point it will start to look attractive to some investors, who will buy.

Fool’s School

Investing with borrowed money

If you’ve ever heard of investing “on margin,” you may have been tempted to try it. It’s not a great idea for most investors, though.

When you invest on margin, you do so with money you’ve borrowed from your brokerage. This is perfectly legal. Here’s a simplified example of how it works: Imagine that you invest $10,000 in some stocks and your portfolio doubles in value, to $20,000. You’ve made a $10,000 gain! But what if you’d borrowed $10,000 and invested a total of $20,000? If your portfolio doubled in value, it would have grown to a $40,000 value. After you repay the $10,000 you borrowed, you’ll have a gain of $20,000 — twice as much!

That’s why some investors use margin: to amplify their gains. Unfortunately, though, using margin also amplifies losses. In our example, if your initial $10,000 portfolio falls in value by 50%, you’ll lose $5,000 and will be left with $5,000. If you’d borrowed $10,000, though, your $20,000 of investments would have fallen in value to $10,000. You’d still need to repay the $10,000 you borrowed — leaving you with zero.

Meanwhile, brokerages don’t lend you money to invest for free. They charge interest. One major brokerage was recently charging 13.575% for borrowed sums below $25,000, while another was charging 14.5% for borrowed sums between $10,000 and $25,000.

Considering that the long-term average annual growth rate for the stock market is roughly 10%, it would be a challenge to be paying rates around 14% while trying to earn more than that — and extra challenging when the stock market goes through a downturn.

Also, if the value of your holdings bought on margin falls below a certain level, you’ll receive a “margin call” from your broker, demanding an infusion of additional cash. If you can’t raise the money, the brokerage will sell some of your holdings to generate the needed funds.

The good news is that you don’t need to invest on margin to build wealth in stocks over the long term.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1965, when a Connecticut teenager aiming to pay for college opened a sandwich shop with $1,000 from a family friend who became a partner. By 1974, I had 16 locations. Today, I sell salads, bowls, sandwiches and wraps in more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries. My franchise network features more than 20,000 entrepreneurs. Private equity firm Roark Capital is trying to buy me for as much as $9.55 billion. (Brands it already backs include Arby’s, Auntie Anne’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Carvel, Cinnabon, Dunkin’, Jamba and Jimmy John’s.) Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to the 1868 founding of a trading company, which was followed by a textile mill in 1874 and an iron and steel company in 1907. Today, headquartered in Mumbai, I’m a global conglomerate encompassing some 30 companies across multiple industries — including automotive, steel, chemicals, electronics, consumer products, financial services, energy and hotels. (I even own the Air India airline.) In the fiscal year that ended in March 2023, I raked in $150 billion, and I employ over 1 million people in more than 100 countries. I’ve championed many health and education initiatives, too. Who am I? (Answer: Tata Group)

The Motley Fool Take

E-commerce for the win

Etsy (Nasdaq: ETSY) owns a family of e-commerce marketplaces. They’re led by the Etsy platform, which focuses on artisanal, vintage and often customizable goods, and has become the sixth-most-visited online marketplace in the world.

With over 115 million items on the marketplace, buyers can easily become overwhelmed. Etsy is tackling that problem by using artificial intelligence (AI) to personalize search results and rank them based on merchandise quality. It aims to boost engagement by highlighting products buyers see as both relevant and well-made, thus increasing their confidence in Etsy and resulting in more buyers. And the more buyers there are, the more sellers will be attracted to Etsy, too.

Etsy did report somewhat disappointing financial results in the second quarter, the worst of which was a slight decline in gross merchandise sales. But CEO Josh Silverman notes that AI “could unlock an enormous amount of growth” in the years ahead.

Currently, Etsy values its total addressable market (TAM) at $466 billion, but management says that figure could reach $2 trillion as e-commerce steals market share from traditional retailers. And with shares recently trading at 3 times sales, a bargain compared to the three-year average of 10, this growth stock is worth consideration by long-term, risk-tolerant investors. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Etsy.)