Final design nears for Bradley's baseball and softball complex

BRADLEY — While detailed final design plans have not yet been released, the ultimate concept to transform the 126-acre farm property into a regional or Midwestern youth baseball and softball complex nears.

On Monday, the Bradley Village Board agreed on a $1.46-million contract with the nationally-recognized engineering, planning and designing firm, Kimley-Horn, based in Raleigh, N.C., to develop plans on the $30- to $35-million, multi-field complex.

The complex is to be located on farm property purchased earlier this year by the Bradley board for $2.5 million.

The location, immediately east of the Super Walmart property and which will be located along St. George Road, may feature as many as 12 to 14 ball diamonds. The final number of diamonds is still being discussed.

The engineering firm has been working on plans without the final contract having been approved.

Bradley Finance Director Rob Romo said conceptual drawings could be finalized as early as the end of the week or early next week.

He noted final drawings are expected to be presented and approved yet this autumn. The hope is to break ground yet this year.

The project will likely take one year to complete and a tentative opening for the park is being targeted for April 2025.

The village board approved the sale of some $45 million of government obligation bonds to fund the development of the ball field complex. About $12 million of the bond sale would be dedicated to the redevelopment of West Broadway Street.

The bonds will likely be sold this year.

The Broadway Street plans were previously presented and are in the final design phase by MG2A Engineering of Bradley.