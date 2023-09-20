Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

LOL stock

<strong>Q.</strong> What’s a “meme stock”? <strong>— G.L., Taos, New Mexico</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> A meme stock is one that becomes very popular via social media, sending the share price up. As any stock becomes popular, investors typically will buy lots of shares. Once enthusiasm wanes, or other meme stocks become more popular, many might sell their shares, sending them spiraling downward.

Some classic meme stocks have included GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings. Though not actually a stock, the cryptocurrency Dogecoin was pumped up like one. Rivian Automotive, a maker of electric SUVs and trucks, and SoFi Technologies, a financial services company, are more recent examples of meme stocks.

Meme stocks aren’t necessarily tied to bad companies, but they are often risky due to their enhanced volatility. Never jump into any stock just because everyone’s talking about it — always do your own research. If you buy it, make sure that it’s attractively priced and not pushed up into overvalued territory.

<strong>Q.</strong> You recently explained what a golden parachute is. What are “golden handcuffs”? — <strong>H.S., Hinsdale, Illinois</strong>

<strong>A.</strong> In the business world, golden handcuffs are financial incentives that are designed to keep key employees or executive managers sticking around. They can include flexible working schedules, stock options, attractive benefits, pensions and bonuses. They might even include a company car or payments toward tuition or student loans.

Many of these benefits are deferred. For example, your company might grant you stock options that vest (become fully available to you) over several years, so if you want to be able to cash in on all the options, you’ll need to stick around until they all vest. Other benefits might require repayment if you leave within a certain period.

Fool’s School

Selling when you’re underwater

Imagine this: You bought a home for $400,000, paying 10% down — $40,000 — and borrowing $360,000 via a mortgage. Later, after making many mortgage payments, your balance owed has fallen to $350,000. Great. But you want to sell your home now and its value has fallen, too — to around $330,000.

In that situation, you’d have what’s often referred to as an “underwater” mortgage, where you owe more than the house is worth. If you sold it for $330,000, you’d still owe that $350,000 to your lender. So how should you proceed if you do want to sell the home? Here are some options:

• You may be able to come up with the $20,000 difference on your own — perhaps by liquidating some investments.

• If you can delay selling the home for a while, you may be able to save up that $20,000. Of course, home values might fall more, leaving you owing more. Or values could rise, and you might owe only $10,000.

• Another possibility is a “short sale.” Your lender might agree to accept what the home is worth instead of what you owe on it, forfeiting the difference. Note that the short sale will appear on your credit report for some years, and it can hurt your credit score. (A foreclosure — which is another option — would hurt it more, though.)

Being underwater on your home loan would make it hard or impossible to refinance it, as you’d have no equity in the home. Having no equity also means no home equity loans. (The mortgage backers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac provide some refinancing possibilities; look into whether they might help you.)

To avoid ending up underwater, try to put at least 20% down when you buy a home. And do everything you can to avoid missing payments, as this will add compounded interest payments to the balance you owe.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to the 1868 founding of a trading company, which was followed by a textile mill in 1874 and an iron and steel company in 1907. Today, headquartered in Mumbai, I’m a global conglomerate encompassing some 30 companies across multiple industries — including automotive, steel, chemicals, electronics, consumer products, financial services, energy and hotels. (I even own the Air India airline.) In the fiscal year that ended in March 2023, I raked in $150 billion, and I employ over 1 million people in more than 100 countries. I’ve championed many health and education initiatives, too. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 1833, when a German immigrant crafted his first guitar. Six generations of his descendants have now led me. In the mid-1800s, I innovated “X-bracing” to strengthen guitar bodies and improve tone. By 1915, I was selling more mandolins than guitars. I introduced a guitar that became iconic in 1916 — named after a British battleship — and debuted a ukulele catalog in 1917 (I still sell ukuleles today). My guitars have been played by Civil War soldiers and by Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Joan Baez. Privately held, I’m based in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. Who am I? (Answer: C.F. Martin & Co.)

The Motley Fool Take

Perking up

Starbucks (Nasdaq: SBUX) has been through major challenges in recent years, including store closures during the pandemic and rising supply chain costs from inflation. It’s now experiencing strong traffic at its stores, with its fiscal third-quarter earnings report showing a 12% year-over-year increase in revenue. That’s an impressive growth rate for a business with $35 billion in annual revenue.

A company that can post double-digit growth rates after establishing more than 37,000 stores worldwide is worth considering for your long-term portfolio. That kind of growth reflects a management that’s still finding ways to improve the customer experience, including improvements to digital ordering as well as new menu items that drive more store traffic.

Although it seems to have already placed a Starbucks on every corner, management aims to have 55,000 stores by 2030. That’s annualized growth in the store base of almost 6% per year. Last quarter the company reported a 10% increase in sales at stores open at least a year — thanks, in part, to investments in new espresso machines and warming ovens, and greater store efficiency overall. Management believes it can grow earnings between 15% and 20% annually through fiscal 2025.

Starbucks has strengthened the culture of coffee in the U.S., and it’s looking to grow its business in noncoffee cultures such as China, too. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Starbucks.)